Langley Chamber prepares for Good Citizen award and Christmas feast

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to choose its next H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year.

Nominations for the recognition closed on Dec. 6, according to chamber CEO Colleen Clark.

The award will be presented at the annual Christmas dinner meeting of the Chamber of Commerce, which is planned to be held in person on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Cascades Casino Convention Centre in Langley City.

Last year’s recipient of the award was Kim Snow, founder of the Kimz Angels charity, which has been offering aid to the homeless, seniors, and the working poor in Langley for more than 20 years.

The award is named after the late Harold Stafford, namesake of a Langley middle school, and a man who “epitomized what a good citizen should be,” according to the chamber’s search for nominees.

Stafford was a volunteer, businessman, and politician who worked to continually make Langley a better place. Award recipients are often people who have been working tirelessly as volunteers, whether taking on a public role or behind the scenes.

This year’s Christmas dinner event features entertainment from Dueling Pianos Vancouver, a pair of multi-instrumentalists whose repertoire ranges from Jerry lee Lews to Elton John, Billy Joel to Queen.

Tickets and more information are available at www.langleychamber.com.

