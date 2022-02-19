Langley chamber serves as champion for business

Langley chamber director Frank Bucholtz knows the importance of keeping the doors open and continuing to be the voice of the members during difficult times. (Jim McGregor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In these challenging times, it can be difficult to find answers to questions or solutions to problems that businesses haven’t faced before.

Advocating for the businesses and speaking on their behalf is one of the many benefits the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce provides its members.

The advocacy efforts of the local chamber are driven by a group of dedicated board members, committee members, staff, and volunteers.

And, in fact, the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest chambers in British Columbia, and as such has been an active member of both the BC Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Being members of these provincial and national organizations is a huge plus during a time when it is difficult to gather and network as has been done in the past.

Frank Bucholtz, a local chamber director explained the benefits.

“I was able to take part in both the BC Chamber annual conference and the Canadian Chamber National conference, which were both conducted online again this year,” he explained.

“Our chamber had a number of policies that have been put forth over the years and the most significant win we had nationally this year was the recognition that Highway #1 as national route – not just a local highway.”

READ MORE: COVID is taking a toll on businesses, but chamber is optimistic about the future

“By getting that recognition that this route connects us from the Port of Vancouver, through the Fraser Valley corridor and supporting inter-provincial trade was very significant and can lead to Highway #1 improvements, not just locally but throughout the province,” Bucholtz said, convinced this recognition will provide support when the chamber is talking to all levels of government.

They addressed other policies such as renewables in the energy sector, plus Bucholtz said there is the longstanding Langley chamber issue seeking expanded support for the mobile business licences for contractors working in more than one community.

“We also support the removal of inter-provincial trade barriers for ease of commerce, and again we addressed the whole waste management issues and how that can be improved.”

Although there has been less border traffic recently, he said the chamber also addressed the issue of looking at increased taxes and duties being collected at the border.

“These are all issues that we keep hearing from members as concerns that affect their businesses,” he said.

Keeping members apprised of the provincial and federal COVID benefits has also been a major focus of the chamber since 2020.

RELATED: Working to reduce COVID fatigue

There are fewer of those programs available now, Bucholtz pointed out. But, he said, the chamber is there to notify members what is available and how to apply.

Bucholtz has seen the advocacy support for members shift in the past two years.

“Helping our businesses and non-profits navigate all the orders and closures and re-openings has been frustrating for all. Many organizations have not qualified for any help from any level. The pandemic has reached all of our members on some level and has been very challenging.”

Through 2022, the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce will continue be there to support and speak for its members on any issues that will assist getting the Langley business community back on track, he concluded.

.

BusinessLangley