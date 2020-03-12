Otter Co-op’s management team and board of directors, including Jack Nicholson, Angie McDougall and Charlie Fox, served up blueberries and ice cream at last year’s BC Day Party. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Langley chamber strives to help businesses retain customers and build markets

Local organization encourages people to support local businesses

When’s the last time Amazon sponsored the baseball uniforms of Langley children? Has anyone heard of retailers from south of the border ponying up funds for the local hospital?

The ability for area businesses to provide support to the Langleys through such things as charity donations, sports equipment, sponsorship of events, and more is part and parcel of being part of a community that shops local, commented Jack Nicholson, past president of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

The local business organization encourages people to support their local businesses for several reasons. Nicholson said people may not understand the circular relationship between shopping local and key factors such as employment levels, taxation, and the sense of community.

“It helps pay for some of those taxes, keeping people’s tax rates lower. Those businesses are contributing money in wages,” he said.

First and foremost, having a healthy local business sector means local employment and those people help funds circulate through the local economy.

As well, local businesses provide more than just goods and services. They help their community, whether that’s sponsoring fundraisers, donating directly to causes and events, or giving staff support to take part in charity initiatives.

“Yes, you might pay a few cents more than what you might find it online for but what are those companies doing… to support your local community,” he said.

Shopping local allows businesses to keep the doors open and provide a wider selection so people don’t have to start looking farther afield for those goods and services.

“The less shoppers you have, the less buying power your have to bring stuff in,” he noted. “You want your local business to bring in more selection. How do they do that, by having more buying power. How to they have more buying power, by you supporting them.”

Chamber members see community groups and people with causes come to them to ask for support and sponsorship.

“Langley is so close to the border,” he said, noting that the value of the Canadian dollar is a big factor in whether people shop outside the community. “I think the U.S. dollar has slowed some of that.”

A recent phenomenon arising from online ordering is showrooming. People will go into bricks and mortar stores to examine an item then go home and order it online.

“We definitely see that.

People need to ask themselves what they are sacrificing for the cheaper prices.

“What kind of customer service are you getting for that,” Nicholson commented.

If local bricks and mortar stores become part of history, people will have to travel further afield to find goods, there won’t be as much tax revenue for municipal, provincial and federal governments, non-business property owners will have to shoulder more of the tax burden, consumers will see higher tax rates since governments are in the business of raising taxes, not lowering them, and the buying public will see dwindling selection at whatever retailers do remain.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley businesses face staffing struggles
Next story
We are running out of industrial land, and this why you should be concerned

Just Posted

Langley teen Thorsteinson eager to face big league bats in game against Jays

Thorsteinson is an 18-year-old left-hander with Canada’s junior national program

Youth can now pay $20 to use new Aldergrove pool and facilities this summer

Council agrees to offer youth ages 13 to 18 a discounted “out of school” ACUCC recreation pass

Township wants to hear ‘negative or positive’ housing stories from Langley residents

Municipality prepares first Housing Needs Report to plan for future growth

COVID-19: Latest news from Langley, B.C., and around the world

From Langley schools to the PMO, what’s going on today with the coronavirus outbreak

KPU to sanitize surfaces in bid to ward off coronavirus transmission

Overseas travel to some countries has also been stopped

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

Surrey Vaisakhi Parade cancelled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Organizers have made the ‘difficult decision’ to cancel the 2020 event ‘until further notice’

Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Group helping Metro Vancouver homeless announces pandemic preparations

The organization’s six-phase pandemic plan was created in 2009 as a response to the H1N1 flu outbreak

‘Social distancing’ ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

Canada has recorded a single death among about 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Most Read