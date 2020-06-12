Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce CEO Colleen Clark will host one of two virtual events planned for next week. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Chamber talks politics with local leaders

An MP, two MLAs, and two mayors will speak at a virtual meeting next Tuesday

Political leaders will be gathering – virtually – for another monthly dinner meeting, this time with federal, provincial, and local elected leaders as the guest speakers.

The annual Langley Leadership Panel takes place on Tuesday, June 16, and will see Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako Van Popta, local MLAs Mary Polak and Rich Coleman, along with City Mayor Val van den Broek and Township Mayor Jack Froese take questions about local issues.

The annual panels typically touch on a wide range of issues, and with politicians from the local to the federal level, they can take questions about almost any aspect of governance.

As with all recent chamber gatherings in Langley, the event will be virtual. Once signed in, there will be structured networking via a Zoom link before the panel discussion.

The chamber is still encouraging participants to make it a “dinner” meeting by getting takeout from a local member business.

One day before the Leadership Panel, the Chamber will hold a virtual town hall on the future of the food service industry in this community.

The New Normal for the Restaurant Industry will see Chamber CEO Colleen Clark moderate a discussion with Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15.

Tostensen will be talking about the industry’s future, safety precautions during the slow re-opening as COVID-19 numbers drop, and other questions about the pandemic’s impact.

To register for either event, visit www.langleychamber.com.

