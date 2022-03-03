Langley chamber to promote equality in workplace for International Women’s Day

Registration is mandatory for the March 8 webinar with guest speaker Camille McMillan-Rambharat

The webinar titles 'Equality is not a choice' will take place on March 8 at 11 a.m. (Speical to Langley Advance Times)

Workplace bullying and equality will be the topics of conversations for Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce’s International Women’s Day event.

An online webinar titled Equality is not a choice will be presented by Camille McMillan-Rambharat – an activist and career development coach.

RELATED: Serving 90+ years, Langley chamber keeps changing with times

During the Tuesday, March 8 virtual event, McMillan-Rambharat will share her personal experiences as a wife, mother, and advocate. As a target of workplace bullying and harassment herself, McMillan-Rambharat will talk about her journey, promoting the view that equality is a fundamental human right and not a “gift offered to women and minorities.”

“She is a highly intelligent lady, and will help us bring more awareness in the community when it comes to workplace bullying and harassment,” said Bernice Hebbard, chamber events co-ordinator.

As an advocate on several child rights and gender issues, McMillan-Rambharat once ran a campaign to bring an end to Trinidad and Tobago’s archaic child marriage laws.

“We are looking forward to this event and hopefully community members will join us,” said Hebbard.

READ MORE: COVID is taking a toll on businesses, but chamber is optimistic about the future

Members of the chamber get complimentary tickets, and for the general public, tickets for the Zoom event cost $10. Registration is mandatory for the one-hour-long event, which starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

For more information, people call the chamber at 604-371-3770 or email at events@langleychamber.com. Click to register through the chamber website.

.

Have a story tip? Email: tanmay.ahluwalia@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessequalityTransgender-inclusiveworkplace harassment

Previous story
Northwest B.C. coal mine reaches Environmental Assessment application milestone

Just Posted

The webinar titles ‘Equality is not a choice’ will take place on March 8 at 11 a.m. (Speical to Langley Advance Times)
Langley chamber to promote equality in workplace for International Women’s Day

Abbotsford’s Panthers took on Fleetwood Park on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 during the seniors girls basketball provincials at Langley Events Centre. (Rick MacDonald Photography)
Girls bball action continues at Langley Events Centre

Christine McCracken (executive director of programs, Encompass Support Services Society); Loren Roberts (executive director of operations, Encompass Support Services Society); Blair Qualey (New Car Dealers Association of BC); Rebecca Darnell (Darnell Law Group); Dallas Smith (award-winning country musician and creator of Lifted: The Dallas Smith Charitable Foundation); and Don Smith (Langley community member). Encompass Support Services Society received $25,000 from the Dallas Smith Charitable Foundation. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Dallas Smith gifts $25K to Langley youth initiative

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
Murder conspiracy charges land Cloverdale man in court