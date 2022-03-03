Langley chamber to promote equality in workplace for International Women’s Day

Registration is mandatory for the March 8 webinar with guest speaker Camille McMillan-Rambharat

Workplace bullying and equality will be the topics of conversations for Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce’s International Women’s Day event.

An online webinar titled Equality is not a choice will be presented by Camille McMillan-Rambharat – an activist and career development coach.

During the Tuesday, March 8 virtual event, McMillan-Rambharat will share her personal experiences as a wife, mother, and advocate. As a target of workplace bullying and harassment herself, McMillan-Rambharat will talk about her journey, promoting the view that equality is a fundamental human right and not a “gift offered to women and minorities.”

“She is a highly intelligent lady, and will help us bring more awareness in the community when it comes to workplace bullying and harassment,” said Bernice Hebbard, chamber events co-ordinator.

As an advocate on several child rights and gender issues, McMillan-Rambharat once ran a campaign to bring an end to Trinidad and Tobago’s archaic child marriage laws.

“We are looking forward to this event and hopefully community members will join us,” said Hebbard.

Members of the chamber get complimentary tickets, and for the general public, tickets for the Zoom event cost $10. Registration is mandatory for the one-hour-long event, which starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

For more information, people call the chamber at 604-371-3770 or email at events@langleychamber.com. Click to register through the chamber website.

