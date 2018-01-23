Langley charities benefit from car buyer competition

Share your innovative ideas for soliciting staff in a time when jobs are plentiful.

Stay tuned for details about when the new Dollarama is opening in Walnut Grove - in the old Buy-Low Foods location. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Here’s an auto dealer’s campaign I can really get behind.

Preston GM in Langley put $5,000 each into the pockets of five local charities, plus a local family walked away with $25,000 just for buying a car and being creative.

In January of 2017, Preston’s launched a $50,000 giveaway (actually it was $55,000 according to my math) that divvied up $30,000 between five local car buyers and the remaining $25,000 between the local charities: Ron Dunkley Memorial Society, Douglas Park Community School Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley, Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope, and Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Basically, the contest was open to any customer who bought a new vehicle last year and who submitted a short video showing why they loved their new car or truck.

Joshua and Kelly Mitchell of Fort Langley took home the top prize of $25,000 for their creative video depicting the need by their family of four to buy a new car.

“Our Chevy Volt fits our life and shows that we care about the impact we’re making,” said Kelly.

“So we can set our example for our next generation of drivers,” Joshua added.

Replacing Buy-Low

Dollarama was founded in 1992 by Larry Rossy, a third-generation retailer.

Now, Dollarama operates more than 1,000 stores across Canada, including three existing ones in Langley (Aldergrove, Murrayville, and Willowbrook), plus another preparing to open soon in Walnut Grove.

All stores are corporately owned and operated, and a decision was made recently to take over the space previously occupied by IGA Marketplace and more recently Buy-Low Foods.

Honestly, if feels like it was just a short time ago that I was telling you about the arrival of Jimmy Pattison’s Buy-Low into the space at 88th Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive.

Now, there’s only one of those stores in Brookswood.

Infusion of cash for food

Speaking of food, Coast Capital Savings, which has a two branches in Langley (Willowbrook and Brookswood) has given an infusion of cash to the local food bank.

The Sources Langley Food Bank received what Coast Capital’s Maureen Young described as a “much needed boost,” when they presented the agency with $8,000 of a $75,000 donation made by the credit union to food banks around the province.

“Community leadership is a pillar of Coast Capital’s corporate strategy,” Young said.

“Helping is part of our DNA,” she added, anxious to ensure that local families are not worrying about where their next meal is coming from.

The Italian coming soon

Speaking of happenings on the business front in Walnut Grove, I told you before Christmas that the Oak & Thorne Public House had moved across the street to the old Shark Club (in with the Sandman Hotel).

Well, I’m told these new, larger digs host a 300-inch TV screen and a variety of interactive games (I like it) such as ping pong, shuffle board, bocce ball, skeeball, and various arcade games. Interesting.

Between that and the live entertainment they’re promising, it might be worth checking it out. I already know the food is good.

But what I wanted to let you know is that the former Oak & Thorne location is being replaced by another Joseph Richard Group company.

It will soon be home to The Italian Osteria & Cheesebar.

This new restaurant is set to open in the next few weeks. Stay tuned…

Labour shortage evident

The shortage of people wanting to work in almost any profession is apparent by all the “help wanted” signs we see around town.

It’s often more than just a sign posted in the window of a store or shop, it’s pleas that have been plastered on the sides of work vehicles, it’s the increase in classified ads in our paper, and it’s all the postings that come up online.

The need was made apparent again today, when a press release crossed my desk saying one of our local retailers is looking to hire 89 staff.

I’m talking Home Depot, and likely some of these people will only be hired for the busy spring season, but that’s still a lot of local jobs. They’re job fair is happening Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 7 to 11 p.m. and again on Feb. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Have you had a hard time finding staff to help operate your business? I’d like to hear from you, and learn more about your struggle and what you’ve tried (especially if you have innovative ideas) to solicit more staff.

Email me at rhooper@langleyadvance.com.