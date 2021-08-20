Langley City picnic program benefits food bank

Brogan’s Diner was one of the participating restaurants that took part in the Pick Up Picnic campaign in Langley City this summer. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

For a second year in a row, locals and visitors alike came out to support Pick Up Picnics, which has resulted in a significant donation being made to a local Langley food bank.

The Pick Up Picnics program was launched by the Downtown Langley Business Association in the summer of 2020, as a way to encourage customers to order take-out from the local restaurants, and then enjoy their meal in one of the many “beautiful” outdoor spaces located in Langley City, said organizer and DLBA executive director Teri James.

“Our Pick Up Picnics initiative was so well received by the community in 2020 and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive,” James said.

“As our annual Fork and Finger event was not possible for the summer of 2021, we decided to bring Pick Up Picnics back, with some really fantastic new additions to the program including the commitment to support a local food bank.”

The philanthropic addition to the program was the result of a partnership between the DLBA and Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union. They came on board as the presenting sponsor for the 2021 Pick Up Picnics program, James explained.

For every Pick Up Picnic package distributed during the seven-week program, Envision donated $5 to The Full Cupboard – the financial agencies’ signature cause benefiting Sources Langley Food Bank.

Adding to their “generosity,” the DLBA agreed to match the contribution – resulting in a donation of $5,200.

“Supporting our communities is one of our core values as a financial cooperative,” said David Lanphear, president at Envision Financial.

“Through the Pick Up Picnic program, we were able to do just that. We’re immensely proud that this program has made meaningful contributions to local small businesses, and to see the funds raised for The Full Cupboard, benefitting Sources Langley Food Bank.”

The DLBA also hosted three live music events during July and August, in McBurney Plaza and Sendall Gardens, as a part of Pick Up Picnics.

“It was really incredible to see our community being brought back together through these live music events, and to see the support for our local restaurants,” said James.

For more information about events happening in downtown Langley visit www.downtownlangley.com.

