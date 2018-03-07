Langley community group and farm win provincial farmers’ market awards

You’ve Gotta Have Friends and Aldergrove’s Friesen Farms were honoured by the provincial organization.

Local Friesen Farms and You’ve Gotta Have Friends have won awards from the B.C. Associations of Farmers Markets.

“The judges were impressed by the exemplary calibre of all the nominees, their initiative and ongoing work to strengthen the local food economy and to contribute to their communities,” said Elizabeth Quinnm, the former association executive director.

Friesen Farms won for vendor of the year.

You’ve Gotta Have Friends was named the winner of the partner of the year for its program at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre.

The association celebrated the best of B.C. with the fifth annual awards which were presented this past weekend.

YGHF will be receiving its award from the Langley Community Farmers Market because the awards were handed out in Victoria.

“We have participated in their coupon program for seniors and provided a food education class called Let’s Talk Food hosted by Penny Hambrook and Debby Maloney. These two have been the impetus behind the program and have built a bit of a following at the Langley Seniors Centre where the program is held,” said Janice McTaggart, of YGHF.

Winner of Vendor of the Year in the farmer category has been selling at the Abbotsford Farm and Country Market since 2004. Ann and Albert Friesen of Friesen Farm were noted for their community contributions and dedication to supporting the development of their local farmers’ market in Abbotsford by serving on the board of directors and mentoring new vendors – not to mention their generous donation of marigold plants to mothers on Mother’s Day.

The Farmers' Market Awards were part of the BCAFM's annual conference, Growing Together. The BCAFM is a registered society that represents over 145 farmers' markets across B.C. Its mission is to develop, promote and strengthen the capacity of farmers' markets in all regions of the province.