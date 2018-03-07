Friesen Farms, of Aldergrove, won as vendor of the year at the provincial farmers’ market awards. (B.C. Association of Farmers’ Markets photo)

Langley community group and farm win provincial farmers’ market awards

You’ve Gotta Have Friends and Aldergrove’s Friesen Farms were honoured by the provincial organization.

Local Friesen Farms and You’ve Gotta Have Friends have won awards from the B.C. Associations of Farmers Markets.

“The judges were impressed by the exemplary calibre of all the nominees, their initiative and ongoing work to strengthen the local food economy and to contribute to their communities,” said Elizabeth Quinnm, the former association executive director.

Friesen Farms won for vendor of the year.

You’ve Gotta Have Friends was named the winner of the partner of the year for its program at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre.

The association celebrated the best of B.C. with the fifth annual awards which were presented this past weekend.

YGHF will be receiving its award from the Langley Community Farmers Market because the awards were handed out in Victoria.

“We have participated in their coupon program for seniors and provided a food education class called Let’s Talk Food hosted by Penny Hambrook and Debby Maloney. These two have been the impetus behind the program and have built a bit of a following at the Langley Seniors Centre where the program is held,” said Janice McTaggart, of YGHF.

Winner of Vendor of the Year in the farmer category has been selling at the Abbotsford Farm and Country Market since 2004. Ann and Albert Friesen of Friesen Farm were noted for their community contributions and dedication to supporting the development of their local farmers’ market in Abbotsford by serving on the board of directors and mentoring new vendors – not to mention their generous donation of marigold plants to mothers on Mother’s Day.

The Farmers’ Market Awards were part of the BCAFM’s annual conference, Growing Together. The BCAFM is a registered society that represents over 145 farmers’ markets across B.C. Its mission is to develop, promote and strengthen the capacity of farmers’ markets in all regions of the province. Visit www.bcfarmersmarket.org to learn more or find the locations of B.C.’s farmers’ markets.

Previous story
WHAT’S IN STORE: Transplants bring Mediterranean flavour to Fort Langley
Next story
Rebates offered for vehicle chargers at home and at work

Just Posted

VIDEO: Parkour course for kids offered by Langley City

Indoor training at Timms centre, outdoor at Penzer park

Renowned artist Murray Phillips passes

Canadian wilderness painter and founder of the West Fine Art Show died peacefully at Langley Hospice

VIDEO: Two escape just in time when van engine catches fire

Langley residents say they could see the plume of black smoke for miles

Langley community group and farm win provincial farmers’ market awards

You’ve Gotta Have Friends and Aldergrove’s Friesen Farms were honoured by the provincial organization.

Twenty-three artists rally to help homeless Langley students

A famous Alberta painter returns home for an art event in aid of Langley School District Foundation.

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

Two houses in Nakusp collapse under snow load

Second Nakusp home in eight days caves in from snow load on roof

Rebates offered for vehicle chargers at home and at work

B.C. program pays 75% of cost for homes, 50% for workplaces

SPCA official calls Vancouver Island animal cruelty case one of worst she’s ever seen

SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16 in Duncan.

B.C. student arrested for school threat on social media

An online post showed them firing a weapon with the caption ‘practicing for school’

Russian spy attacked with nerve agent

Former double agent and daughter targets of attempted murder in England

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have Victoria on the ropes

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. wine ban lifted too soon, Alberta’s Jason Kenney says

Premier John Horgan’s anti-pipeline strategy ‘100 little ankle-biting efforts’

Most Read