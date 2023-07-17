Keenan Beavis. (Longhouse Media/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Keenan Beavis. (Longhouse Media/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley entrepreneur named to 30 Under 30 list

Business began with teenaged obsession with YouTube algorithm

A 28-year-old Langley man has been named to BC Business magazine’s 30 Under 30 award for his work building up a company that started as a side-project while he was a teenaged life guard.

Keenan Beavis runs Longhouse Media, a digital marketing firm based here in his home town.

As a kid, he attended Blacklock and Murrayville Elementary, then H.D. Stafford and Langley Secondary. He was a lifeguard at Al Anderson Memorial Pool when he was in college.

“I’ve stayed in Langley ever since,” he said.

The company goes back to his roots as a kid who was fascinated with YouTube.

Beavis had a YouTube channel in high school, and he said a lot of the videos he posted were typical, somewhat embarrassing stuff – lipsynching, doing parody songs, doing jumps on a trampoline.

But Beavis dug into how some YouTube videos got a lot of views, while others had only a few.

“I had a lot of time on my hands, and I spent all that time figuring out YouTube’s search algorithm,” he said.

He put that to work and pretty soon his videos of trampoline stunts were getting more views than those of Olympic-level gymnasts.

To make more money, he sold some merchandise, including T-shirts, and that led to another business – selling minimalist-designed T-shirts for various fandoms, including Pokémon and Game of Thrones.

From selling the T-shirts, he learned more about search engine optimization (SEO), the tactics to make sure people searching for something like “Pokémon shirt” can find your design, not the dozens or hundreds of others available online.

With all that expertise in getting attention online, Beavis’s first campaign wasn’t someone he sought out as a client. He was a student at a local jiu-jitsu school with a great teacher, but attendance was down. Beavis helped out the school with an online campaign, and the number of students doubled.

He’d just wanted more people to spar with, but afterwards Beavis said he realized he could do digital marketing as a service.

He started a company, which grew and became Longhouse Media, named in honour of his Métis heritage. It helps businesses increase their sales through online marketing.

Based in Murrayville, Beavis said there are advantages to starting a digital media business in Langley.

“It’s harder for people to live in Vancouver,” he notes, not to mention the lower cost of office space.

And with customers coming in from across North America – a significant chunk of their business lately is with Texas companies – it doesn’t matter where a company like theirs is located.

“There’s really no geographic bottleneck to where we can grow,” said Beavis.

The company is going to grow slowly but steadily, said Beavis, as he’s looking for one to two more hires in the near future.

That’s something that being here also facilitates, with grads from schools like UFV and Kwantlen Polytechnic nearby.

“I love growing alongside Langley,” said Beavis.

READ ALSO: Langley townhomes top building accolades

READ ALSO: Langley startup finds there’s green in eco-friendly adult diapers

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLangley

 

Keenan Beavis, foreground, at 28 is one of Business BC’s 30 Under 30 honourees, for the success of Longhouse Media. (Longhouse Media/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Keenan Beavis, foreground, at 28 is one of Business BC’s 30 Under 30 honourees, for the success of Longhouse Media. (Longhouse Media/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Google withholds AI chatbot as Meta runs ads opposing new Canadian law
Next story
How to extend the growing season in your garden and get multiple veggie harvests

Just Posted

Cora Goodyear captured these deer crossing Allard Crescent in early July. One is a young buck with fur still on its antlers. “It will scrape that off by rubbing the antlers on trees,” Goodyear explained. In the meantime, a day earlier she came across a doe and one of its twin fawns crossing the same rural road. The other fawn was lagging behind on their trek and didn’t make it into the photograph. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Deer sightings common on Allard

Volunteers can pick up a free storm drain painting kit from LEPS to raise awareness of its impacts on fish habitats. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LEPS revives storm drain marking initiative in Langley

Townhouses under construction in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Get ready for redevelopment

Keenan Beavis, foreground, at 28 is one of Business BC’s 30 Under 30 honourees, for the success of Longhouse Media. (Longhouse Media/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley entrepreneur named to 30 Under 30 list