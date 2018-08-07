Langley Events Centre hunts for more sports-loving staff

The local community and sports centre is hosting its own job fair on Aug. 15.

Christina Brown encourages others with a love for sports to check out the upcoming job fair at the LEC. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

Christina Brown jokes she has virtually done every job at Langley Events Centre.

Judging by her resume, that claim may be closer to fact than fiction.

All kidding aside, Brown has done plenty of work, both volunteer, part-time, and now full-time at Langley Events Centre.

These days, the 25-year-old works as a sport event coordinator, a job she has held for the past year and a half.

But her past with the facility – which marks its 10th anniversary in 2019 – goes back to the year it opened its doors.

Brown was a high school student at Brookswood Secondary when she began running recreation camps for the Township of Langley through the Willoughby Community Centre, which operates out of LEC.

Following high school graduation, Brown attended Kwantlen Polytechnic University, studying English while playing on the women’s basketball team. She graduated from the Surrey school in 2016.

But even before she had completed her post-secondary studies, Brown was getting to know the LEC, first as volunteer and then as a part-time employee and now full time.

It started in 2011, the first year the BC High School Boys Basketball Championships were staged in Langley. That year, Brown was a volunteer, checking credentials to the coaches’ room. Next was running day camps and summer sports camps, and finally, working the parking lot during events.

When help was needed organizing the annual Tsumura Basketball Invitational (TBI), Brown was quickly approached due to her strong basketball background. She has pretty much been a full-time fixture ever since.

Brown’s current role sees her handle day-to-day aspects of the many events held at LEC.

“I like that I get to be around sports all day, and I love working with sport-minded people who like the same things,” she said. “Everyone here has such a great passion for sports and events and I love that aspect of my job.”

She always hoped it would blossom into a career.

“I love sports and I love Langley and making the community I live in a better place,” Brown said. “Anyone who loves sports should definitely work here.”

Langley Events Centre is home of the Trinity Western Spartan basketball, volleyball and hockey, the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League, the Langley Thunder senior and junior lacrosse programs, as well as some of BC’s most exciting sporting events and tournaments, including hockey, lacrosse, basketball, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, boxing, gymnastics and more.

LEC is hosting a job fair on Aug. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. inside the banquet hall, and Brown welcomes other sport-lovers to check it out.

Currently, there are approximately 25 full-time, salaried employees at the facility as well as another 200 or so part-time and hourly staff.

The job fair is searching for event staff (ticket office, ticket scanners, hosts), merchandise, concession services for both Langley Events Centre and the soon-to-open Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, banquet services (servers and bartenders), and marketing and event interns. Those attending are asked to bring a resume and references.