Meridian and Ralph’s Farm Markets will be hiding treasure in local parks close to their Lower Mainland stores. (Special to The News)

Meridian and Ralph’s Farm Markets will be hiding treasure in local parks close to their Lower Mainland stores. (Special to The News)

Langley grocers hiding gift cards in parks

Meridian and Ralph’s Farm Market’s spring treasure hunt will take place Saturday

Local treasure hunters can put their skills to good use this Saturday, May 1.

Meridian and Ralph’s Farm Markets will be hiding gift cards in local parks as a way to give back to their customers, and hopefully gain some new ones too.

“Normally this time of year we would be hosting barbeques in our parking lots,” social media director Amanda Penner said.

“And Ralph usually does a food truck festival. It’s a way for our customers to gather at our locations, enjoy local items and have some fun.”

With COVID-19 still hanging around, Penner said the company was looking for new ways to keep the engagement up.

“We threw around a whole bunch of ideas, and in the end we wanted something we could execute in all the different towns we have markets in.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge-based farm market buys Ralph’s market in Langley

READ MORE: Meridian re-ignites its fundraising program to help local charities

A good old fashioned treasure hunt was decided upon.

Eighty gift cards, ranging in value from $100 to $225 will be hidden in local parks in Maple Ridge, Mission, Walnut Grove, Tsawassen, South Surrey, North Vancouver, and Port Coquitlam.

“We wanted to have something fun that people could watch as it unfolds on social media during the day,” Penner said.

The first clues will be on the companies’ Instagram pages as per the post below.

“We are trying to keep the vicinity somewhat close to where our markets are,” Penner let on.

Other than that she remained tight-lipped about locations.

“We’ve had several messages asking to pass along a couple tips or hints, and the only thing I have to say is – go early!” she said.

“At 9 a.m. on the Saturdays we have a planned social reel that will be posted with some hints, but we’re not actually going to say the location right out.”

Clues will come in riddle form, and will not be too difficult, Penner said.

“Anybody who lives in that area should be able to figure out where we’re talking about.”

Happy hunting!

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GroceriesLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Confused about stock trading? Ask your children what they’re doing on Roblox’s Adopt Me

Just Posted

Tenants at a Langley Township-owned home on 80th Avenue say they won’t leave despite an eviction letter dated for April 30, 2021. (Eviction Defense Network/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Renters refuse to leave Langley Township-owned home in face of Friday eviction notice

They’re holding out for a Tenancy Branch hearing scheduled for early May

Meridian and Ralph’s Farm Markets will be hiding treasure in local parks close to their Lower Mainland stores. (Special to The News)
Langley grocers hiding gift cards in parks

Meridian and Ralph’s Farm Market’s spring treasure hunt will take place Saturday

People can find tips on how to avoid human-bear interaction online. (Black Press Media file)
Walker cautions Langley park users to be bear aware after sighting

Metro Vancouver spokesperson said it is not a common occurrence to see bears in that area

There are six games left for the Vancouver Giants in this COVID-modified season, and they're currently sitting 9-7. (Paige Bednorz/Special to Black Press Media)
Just minutes left, Kelowna snatches victory from Giants

The Langley-based WHL team, which fell 4-3, will face off against Victoria on Saturday night

Testing for the presence of fentanyl. (The Canadian Press)
Langley drug deaths still high in early months of 2021

The toxic drug epidemic shows no signs of ending

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Most Read