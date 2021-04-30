Langley grocers hiding gift cards in parks

Meridian and Ralph’s Farm Markets will be hiding treasure in local parks close to their Lower Mainland stores. (Special to The News)

Local treasure hunters can put their skills to good use this Saturday, May 1.

Meridian and Ralph’s Farm Markets will be hiding gift cards in local parks as a way to give back to their customers, and hopefully gain some new ones too.

“Normally this time of year we would be hosting barbeques in our parking lots,” social media director Amanda Penner said.

“And Ralph usually does a food truck festival. It’s a way for our customers to gather at our locations, enjoy local items and have some fun.”

With COVID-19 still hanging around, Penner said the company was looking for new ways to keep the engagement up.

“We threw around a whole bunch of ideas, and in the end we wanted something we could execute in all the different towns we have markets in.”

A good old fashioned treasure hunt was decided upon.

Eighty gift cards, ranging in value from $100 to $225 will be hidden in local parks in Maple Ridge, Mission, Walnut Grove, Tsawassen, South Surrey, North Vancouver, and Port Coquitlam.

“We wanted to have something fun that people could watch as it unfolds on social media during the day,” Penner said.

The first clues will be on the companies’ Instagram pages as per the post below.

“We are trying to keep the vicinity somewhat close to where our markets are,” Penner let on.

Other than that she remained tight-lipped about locations.

“We’ve had several messages asking to pass along a couple tips or hints, and the only thing I have to say is – go early!” she said.

“At 9 a.m. on the Saturdays we have a planned social reel that will be posted with some hints, but we’re not actually going to say the location right out.”

Clues will come in riddle form, and will not be too difficult, Penner said.

“Anybody who lives in that area should be able to figure out where we’re talking about.”

Happy hunting!

