Langley Home Show returns with large first-day crowds

More than 100 vendors participating in a three-day event at George Preston Rec Centre

Justin of Kitchen Magician was surprised by a good turnout at annual event. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Coming after two long COVID years, the 21st Langley Home Show looked busier than ever, and it was just the beginning, said organizer Darcy Hope.

The three-day event, which started on Friday, May 27 in Brookswood, featured more than 100 vendors, showcasing a wide variety of home and lifestyle products.

Hope shared that the turnout on Friday was higher than anticipated, and they were expecting a lot more people on Saturday and Sunday.

Food vendors from as far as Okanagan joined the exhibitors selling home appliances and lifestyle items. For Adam Harris and Mellisha Fehr of Slow Bottle Sunday, it was an opportunity to showcase their wide variety of sauces, made from locally sourced ingredients and rescued B.C. grown stone fruits.

Justin, who was one of the vendors selling kitchen appliances under his brand name Kitchen Magician, said that the show looked “super busy.”

“Especially after the pandemic… wow! good turnout this spring.”

The Langley Home Show, held at the George Preston Rec Centre, offered free admission to visitors, which Rob Klein of JW Holdings said is rare to find.

“Free admission, good people, good business,” he commented with a grin.

From home care appliances to painting and home repair services, vendors of all kinds were present at the annual show. Whether building, renovating, buying or just looking to update the home decor, the show indeed had something for everyone, said Hope.

Held every year in Langley, this show was the biggest since 2019. In addition to products, services, and food, the event also featured show specials and draw prices.

“This year’s show is full of great companies and experts to help bring your projects to life. A one-stop-shop for all your needs,” said Hope.

On Friday, the show ran from 1 to 6 p.m. On Saturday, May 28, the doors are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Starting at 10 a.m., the event will finish at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.

In addition to Langley, the show runs in 18 other locations around the province every year. The next show, and the last for the spring season, will be held in Parksville from June 3 to 5.

For more inforamtion, people can visit www.homeshowtime.com.

The annual show welcomed more than 100 vendors for the three-day event. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)