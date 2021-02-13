Langley MLAs to highlight support for local businesses at virtual chamber meeting

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce’s virtual dinner meeting, on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m., will include presentations from Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman and Langley MLA Andrew Mercier. (File)

The local chamber is hosting Langley’s newly elected MLAs during a virtual dinner meeting later this month to discuss issues critical to the business community, while also providing an online opportunity to network.

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce’s virtual dinner meeting, on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m., will begin with a virtual networking event and then lead to presentations from Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman and Langley MLA Andrew Mercier, who have one key message they hope to share.

Their door is always open.

“Small- and medium-sized businesses want to know that they’re supported and that the government is there,” said Dykeman.

“As an MLA, I want to make sure that our small- and medium-sized businesses know that is something we’re committed to.”

And Langley’s new MLAs believe that support comes, in part, in the form of the NDP’s business recovery grants that offers up to $30,000 to businesses impacted by COVID-19.

READ MORE: B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

When the province first introduced its grant program, Dykeman said she delivered letters to local businesses within her riding to inform them of the support.

It’s a letter Mercier’s constituents can expect as well, in the days to come.

“I’m sending out 2,000 letters to businesses in Langley City this week with information about how to subscribe to that,” he said ahead of the virtual chamber meeting.

“Times are tough, things are constantly evolving. I think folks need to know that their elected representative is here, and if they have concerns… my door is open, and raise them with me.”

If you have a business in @LangleyCity_ watch your mailbox over the next week for this letter on B.C.'s Small and Medium Size Recovery Grant Program! This program provides non-repayable grants to small and medium businesses impacted by COVID-19.#bcpoli #LangleyBC @KahlonRav pic.twitter.com/3GGKE24X6c — Andrew Mercier (@AndrewMercierBC) February 3, 2021

Dykeman says she also plans to share information about the B.C. Business COVID-19 support services, an online resource that provides answers to questions and information about support available to businesses from the federal and provincial governments, as well as community partners.

And, she intends to further discuss the province’s StrongerBC plan and the BC Restart Plan.

“It’s an opportunity to reintroduce myself to the chamber as an MLA,” Dykeman said, “Most people know me as a business owner and [school] trustee and board chair, but I wanted to take the opportunity to introduce myself and send a message that we’re accessible, and were supportive and committed.”

“It’s no secret that COVID-19 this past year has been so difficult, it’s been challenging. And our small and medium sized businesses truly are the backbone of our community,” she elaborated.

Similarly, Mercier says his key priorities for the meeting will be addressing public health and economic recovery.

He also hopes to discuss major transit infrastructure and childcare, as well.

To register for the meeting visit: www.langleychamber.com/events/details/virtual-february-2021-dinner-meeting-7099.

The chamber has also partnered with the local Moxie’s (8828 201 St. S) restaurant to provide meals for the virtual meeting. Those attending the virtual meeting have the option to buy and pickup a meal from Moxies ahead of the event.

Participants can select from a menu of four dinner options available at the link provided. Dinner orders close at 12 p.m. on Feb. 12. The dinners are optional, although Mercier and Dykeman said they will both be supporting the local business that evening.

In the meantime, Mercier can be reached by email at andrew.mercier.MLA@leg.bc.ca or by phone at 250- 387-3655.

To reach Dkyeman, she can be contacted via email megan.dykeman.MLA@leg.bc.ca or called at 250- 387-3655.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley