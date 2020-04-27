Langley news media, reporter honoured by peers

News industry lauds efforts of rebranded paper, and young journalist during online provincial awards

Members of the community news media from across B.C. came together last night – via video conferencing – to celebrate the industry’s best.

Like many events, the BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards gala was set to happen Saturday in Richmond, but had to be cancelled due to COVID concerns. Nevertheless, it went ahead in cyberspace.

Among those honoured, Langley Advance Times rookie reporter Joti Grewal walked away with recognition from the B.C. Community NewsMedia Association, as did the entire team from this community’s news media outlet.

Grewal was proclaimed one of three of this province’s best new journalist of the year, receiving bragging rights and $1,000.

Emcee Jay Durant, a Global TV news anchor, explained how this recognition is given to reporters with less than two years of experience working in the industry.

This relatively new award is given to individuals “who stand out for their creativity, innovation, persistence, initiative, and commitment to the community.”

RELATED: Rebranded Langley Advance Times lauded by its industry peers

The team at this community news outlet was also recognized for what the industry calls general excellence, where the papers are examined for all aspects of the print publications, as well as online presence.

And publisher Lisa Farquharson said she was honoured to received bronze in this category for the Advance Times, which was rebranded last year.

“I couldn’t be more proud of every member of our team. We’ve worked extremely hard to come together to build a product – both online and in print – that will inform and engage the residents of Langley every day,” she said.

WATCH/LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE EVENT

The BCYCNA 2020 Ma Murray Community NewsMedia Awards from OnDemand on Vimeo.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyLocal NewsMedia industry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: ICBC’s cancellation fee waivers approved by regulator

Just Posted

Co-founder of Wagner Hills rehab centre in Langley falls victim to phone hacker

Helmut Boehm is speaking out to alert other possible victims

Langley news media, reporter honoured by peers

News industry lauds efforts of rebranded paper, and young journalist during online provincial awards

LETTER: Langley hospital worker shares ‘huge thank you’ for public support

‘I want them to know that it would be much harder without them…’ says LMH staffer

VIDEO: Residential fire shuts down 200th Street in Langley

Section near 20th Avenue closed to traffic

LETTER: Reader outraged by ‘racist’ publication

A local resident was upset to find a newspaper land in her mailbox that she feels promotes hate

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Day programs, activity centres can’t operate in pandemic

Body of missing New Westminster woman found along Fraser River shoreline: police

Nirla Sharma had gone missing in February

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

‘Out of control’: Cariboo flooding pushing partially-treated sewage into Fraser River

City asks residents to moderate water usage as broken line spills partially treated effluent

World COVID-19 update: Haircuts top of mind as restrictions ease

Comprehensive world news digest on coronavirus updates from around the globe

Cariboo ranchers don hip waders to work in flooded fields

Water levels are historical for the 127 year-old ranch

Most Read