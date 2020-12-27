Sources Langley Food Bank representatives Leslie Clarke and Jaye Murray received a donation from IPEX. Presenting the donation were Mike Waddell, production manager, and plant manager Robb J. McKenzie. (IPEX photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley piping business shows holiday spirit with food bank donation

IPEX, with a branch on Duncan Way, wanted to support communities where its employees live and work

Piping manufacturer IPEX is helping the Sources Langley Food Bank make the holidays more festive for people struggling to feed their families.

The donation was made to support the community in which IPEX employees live and work. The international firm has a location in Langley City. The food bank funding, $10,000, is one of the company’s holiday donations in 31 food banks in North American communities in which it has manufacturing plants, distribution centers, and sales and administration offices.

“IPEX typically donates to local charities based on employee causes,” said Stephanie Thornbury, communications director.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected people and businesses around the globe, the construction industry has been more fortunate than many as it was deemed an essential service across North America.

“With the holiday season upon us, and the pandemic still with us, we are mindful of the fact that there are those in our communities who are less fortunate and are in a time of greater need,” she said. “We are thankful for our business and thankful for the support from our customers and our employees. Given our fortunate position, at a time when there is increased suffering and hardships within our communities, we feel it is particularly important to go beyond our tradition of supporting the local communities where we live and work. “

IPEX is an Aliaxis Company that provides a thermoplastic piping systems to North American customers in the municipal, irrigation, plumbing, mechanical, electrical and telecommunication sectors. It has manufacturing facilities and distribution centres across North America.

Aliaxis has a global workforce of about 16,100 employees and operates in more than 45 countries. The company is privately owned, with its global headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

