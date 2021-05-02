Langley pop-up shops feature in mall’s new Willow Way

From florists to cupcakes to clothes, the stores will always be changing

Willow Way includes a pair of shops built into renovated shipping containers. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A new corridor of pop-up shops in Willowbrook Shopping Centre will have different stores every time customers visit.

Willow Way is in a corridor that was added to the mall during renovations two years ago, parallel to the Hudson Bay Company store.

Four temporary shop spaces now line the hallway, having opened on April 30.

“It’s a fresh take on the retail mix, it’s always different,” said Nicole Lotz, the mall’s marketing director.

Right now, the row of shops includes a cupcake shop called Treat Co (complete with a vending machine selling jars full of goodies) and Niche Boutique Florals, which has its permanent home in Fort Langley.

The shops are going to be a mix of local stores and some businesses that don’t have a permanent brick-and-mortar location at all, Lotz said.

They’ll be there for varying periods, as little as two to four weeks in some cases, before they pack up and are replaced by new vendors.

“It’s what works for each of the tenants,” said Lotz.

Two of the shops, built into converted shipping containers painted in vivid yellow and white, can sell light food and beverages.

BusinessLangley



