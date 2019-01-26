Langley pot producer buys Aldergrove greenhouse for veggies, flowers

Zenabis is still planning to keep up its bedding plant business as well as legal cannabis.

Langley’s newest big cannabis producer is buying more greenhouses in Aldergrove – so the company can keep producing the bedding plants and vegetables that made its name in the first place.

Zenabis, which includes Langley’s Bevo Farms as a subsidiary, bought greenhouse firm Topgro for $12 million, with the sale officially concluding in January.

That means Bevo will take possession of a 50 acre site in Aldergrove with 10.4 acres of greenhouses already in place.

“We’re in the process of converting the area to suit our needs,” said Leo Benne, chief growing officer with Zenabis.

Langley’s Bevo merged with Zenabis last year to form a major new powerhouse in the field of legal cannabis production.

The firm has contracts to supply marijuana to a number of provinces for their post-legalization government cannabis stores, including B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

While a number of jurisdictions across Canada are actually facing a legal pot shortage, operations like Zenabis are working to start production.

READ MORE: Langley greenhouse announces move into marijuana growing

A pair of sites on the East Coast are coming along, Benne said, but the big one will eventually be Zenabis’s Langley operation.

If government approvals go through, the company expects to start phase one, a three-acre site, by June in Langley.

“And rapidly increase after that,” Benne said.

Zenabis already has 48 acres of greenhouses in Langley.

The company is still propagating bedding plants and vegetables there, but will need other facilities as it transitions into cannabis.

The cannabis industry is also expected to bring quite a few jobs to Langley.

“We expect to ramp up to about 2,500 people,” Benne said. That includes two operations on the east coast, but the majority will be here in B.C.

Most of the employment will be year-round.

“The cannabis side will not be seasonal,” Benne said.

Previous story
B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Just Posted

Township to discuss Aldergrove museum proposal

Langley Township opens door to ‘heritage’ discussion of the former fire hall

WATCH: Langley’s 800-pound pig takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home

Theodore the pig moved to his new home in Duncan on Friday, Jan. 25.

Funding boosted for Langley ER expansion

The province is increasing the budget for the rebuild, to be completed by late next year.

Lower Mainland junior curlers will be vying for gold

Team B.C., led by skip Tyler Tardi, secured a birth in the finals Sunday at the junior nationals.

Friendly water buffalo charms Langley kids

Ebeneezer nuzzled kids and allowed himself to be petted during a school visit Friday.

Fashion Fridays: 5 tips to look and feel better

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Pizzagate: Tiger Woods denied a slice on the fairway

Woods denied pizza during Torrey pro-am

Coastal GasLink stops work on pipeline over trapline dispute in northern B.C.

Traps had been placed inside construction boundaries and people were entering the site, raising safety concerns

Crime Stoppers unveils a very Canadian mascot: Anonymoose

New mascot introduced to increase awareness of anonymous crime tips

B.C.’s health officer releases annual report on health targets

B.C. doing well reducing diabetes and Hep C, but needs to improve on mental health, infant mortality

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Book donated to University of Victoria reveals forgotten letter from Stephen Hawking

First-edition Hawking book yields personalized letter to UVic prof

Prince Rupert cleared to end boil water notice

City has downgraded from boil water notice to a water quality advisory after six weeks

B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban

Castanet’s Nicholas Johansen accused of publishing banned information in court case

Most Read