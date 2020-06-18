Match Eatery & Public House has launched the Community Super Hero contest. (Match photo)

Langley pub looking for community heroes

People can submit local heroes in a new contest through Match Eatery & Public House

Match Eatery & Public House is looking for heroes for its Community Super Hero contest. The winner receives a prize and gets to designate a $100 donation to the charity of their choice.

Over the five weeks starting mid-June, the restaurant at Langley’s Cascades Casino is looking for submissions about people in the community who have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 crisis.

Nominees can be anyone from the community be they front line workers, volunteers, or a deserving student.

Winners will receive a $100 gift card for Match Eatery & Public House and a $100 donation in their name to the charity of their choice. Winners will be chosen at random from the stories submitted in weekly draws.

“We will be kicking off the campaign with a salute to dads,” said spokesperson Tanya Gabera. “Nominate your super hero dad by midnight on Friday, June 19 and in addition to the weekly prize, you will also receive a Father’s Day Rib package – valued at $135, which contains everything you need to treat dad to an amazing dinner at home.”

Match Eatery & Public House is part of Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. which operates Match restaurants at its various gaming sites in B.C.

Nominate someone here

