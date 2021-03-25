Langley realtors helping fill empty pantries

Realtors in Langley and beyond have rallied to help feed less fortunate again this spring.

Making a series of donation last week, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board president Chris Shields explained how the money was given on behalf of 3,840 realtors currently operating in the region.

“This past year has been such a struggle for everyone, but imagine if in addition to worrying about the pandemic, you lost your job and couldn’t make ends meet?” said Shields.

“Our local food banks have worked tirelessly – under really challenging circumstances – to ensure their clients could still, safely receive food for their families. It’s truly an honour to help.”

This year’s tally was $25,000 divided up between six food banks, including $5,400 given to the Langley Food Bank.

This is the ninth year Fraser Valley realtors have donated to local food banks. In that time, a total amount of $232,500 has been distributed throughout the region.

As in previous years, the donation is divided proportionately based on the number of realtors represented in each community. In addition to the money for Langley’s food bank, $14,450 goes to Surrey Food Bank; $1,200 to Sources – White Rock / South Surrey Food Bank; $650 to the North Delta Chapter of the Surrey Food Bank; $2,750 to the Abbotsford Food Bank; and $550 to St. Joseph’s Food Bank in Mission.

The FVREB directors, together with CEO Baldev Gill, oversee the board’s annual budget and strive to give back to Fraser Valley communities whenever possible, said Gill.

“Housing and food go hand in hand. Shelter is a basic right, and we all have a duty do to what we can to help our neighbours,” Gill concluded.

