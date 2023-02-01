On Tuesday, Jan,. 31, the brand-new Red Robin, the first restuarant in the new Courtyard at Willowbrook, was dusted with snow. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Tuesday, Jan,. 31, the brand-new Red Robin, the first restuarant in the new Courtyard at Willowbrook, was dusted with snow. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Red Robin re-opens at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

First tenant to open doors at The Courtyard development

Red Robin Langley has become the first tenant to open its doors in The Courtyard, the new restaurants space located by the Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s new north entrance.

An online announcement said Red Robin opened Thursday, Jan. 26, completing a short move that saw the chain close its Langley outlet at 200th Street and the Langley Bypass on Jan. 8, to move into the new 6,000 sq. ft. space at Willowbrook.

Red Robin currently operates more than 500 restaurants across Canada and the United States.

READ ALSO: A renovated Red Robin will become a Kings Tap restaurant in Langley City

Langley City Council has approved the renovation of the Red Robin’s former site into a new restaurant operated by the King Taps chain, which currently operates two outlets in Toronto and Kelowna.

The Courtyard, a 27,500 square foot expansion, includes an entertainment area and 10 new eateries and food options.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Tap & Barrel restaurant chain has announces it will open its seventh location at Willowbrook in late 2023/early 2024, as the anchor tenant in the The Courtyard.

“We are thrilled,” said QuadReal Property Group Vice President, Retail Leasing, Larissa Jacobson-Rooke.

“They will be in good company alongside AO Ramen, Chachi’s, Good Taco, OEB Breakfast Co., and Trattoria Italian Kitchen to name a few.”

Tap & Barrel will have two levels, with over 14,000 square feet of interior and exterior seating.

In addition to a year-round rooftop patio with unobstructed views of Mount Baker, Golden Ears, and other local mountains, there will be a lower-level patio adjacent to The Courtyard where guests can enjoy live entertainment and events happening in the space.

READ ALSO: Willowbrook Mall expands with new restaurant area

“We can’t wait to bring Tap & Barrel to even more communities across the Lower Mainland, where we can share our love of hospitality and supporting our local BC purveyors,” said Tap & Barrel’s founder and CEO, Daniel Frankel.

“We are so excited to open our doors and welcome the community of Langley into our home.”

Tap & Barrel Group is a local, Vancouver based restaurant company that opened its first location in Olympic Village in 2012.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
High praise for Kelowna cannabis brand
Next story
Canadian economy grew slightly in November, expected to slow further

Just Posted

48 dancers turned out Saturday, Jan. 28, for Aldergrove’s Old Time Dance Club, which has resumed at the Aldergrove Heritage Hall after shutting down during the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Old-time dancers return to Aldergrove Heritage Hall

On Tuesday, Jan,. 31, the brand-new Red Robin, the first restuarant in the new Courtyard at Willowbrook, was dusted with snow. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Red Robin re-opens at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

Ron and Wes Heppell walked through a potato storage facility at Heppell’s Potato Corp. in 2018. The family has farmed on a portion of the federal land for more than 50 years. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident joins fight to save potato farm

Parents of two-year-old Gracie Ackley said her condition steadily worsened while they spent hours waiting for assistance at the Langley Memorial Hospital ER on Jan. 26. (Ackley family - used with permission)
Parents say they waited hours for help at Langley ER while their daughter’s condition worsened