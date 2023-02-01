Langley Red Robin re-opens at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

First tenant to open doors at The Courtyard development

On Tuesday, Jan,. 31, the brand-new Red Robin, the first restuarant in the new Courtyard at Willowbrook, was dusted with snow. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Red Robin Langley has become the first tenant to open its doors in The Courtyard, the new restaurants space located by the Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s new north entrance.

An online announcement said Red Robin opened Thursday, Jan. 26, completing a short move that saw the chain close its Langley outlet at 200th Street and the Langley Bypass on Jan. 8, to move into the new 6,000 sq. ft. space at Willowbrook.

Red Robin currently operates more than 500 restaurants across Canada and the United States.

Langley City Council has approved the renovation of the Red Robin’s former site into a new restaurant operated by the King Taps chain, which currently operates two outlets in Toronto and Kelowna.

The Courtyard, a 27,500 square foot expansion, includes an entertainment area and 10 new eateries and food options.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Tap & Barrel restaurant chain has announces it will open its seventh location at Willowbrook in late 2023/early 2024, as the anchor tenant in the The Courtyard.

“We are thrilled,” said QuadReal Property Group Vice President, Retail Leasing, Larissa Jacobson-Rooke.

“They will be in good company alongside AO Ramen, Chachi’s, Good Taco, OEB Breakfast Co., and Trattoria Italian Kitchen to name a few.”

Tap & Barrel will have two levels, with over 14,000 square feet of interior and exterior seating.

In addition to a year-round rooftop patio with unobstructed views of Mount Baker, Golden Ears, and other local mountains, there will be a lower-level patio adjacent to The Courtyard where guests can enjoy live entertainment and events happening in the space.

“We can’t wait to bring Tap & Barrel to even more communities across the Lower Mainland, where we can share our love of hospitality and supporting our local BC purveyors,” said Tap & Barrel’s founder and CEO, Daniel Frankel.

“We are so excited to open our doors and welcome the community of Langley into our home.”

Tap & Barrel Group is a local, Vancouver based restaurant company that opened its first location in Olympic Village in 2012.

