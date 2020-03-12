Langley restaurant unusually quiet since COVID-19 outbreak

Local restaurant is disinfecting more often

Brogan’s Diner, a family restaurant in Langley City, said they have been experiencing fewer customers since the coronavirus outbreak. (Brogan’s Diner/Facebook)

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted a number of organizations around the globe, and the effects of the pandemic are seemingly also being felt by Langley’s restaurant industry.

“I can’t say for sure if it’s because of COVID-19, as historically the first three months of the year are less busy than other times of the year, but I can confirm that it’s definitely quiet downtown.,” said Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

But Brogan’s Diner has noticed an unusual decline in restaurant goers since concerns about COVID-19 spiked.

“Last night we were quiet,” said Shannon Brogan, owner of the restaurant.

Something that is out of character for the family diner at 20555 56th Ave. in Langley City.

Brogan said they have been disinfecting tables, chairs and the floor more often.

“And all our regulars know that,” she noted.

Employees have been advised to stay home should they experience any symptoms of the flu.

“I’m kind of happy that people are stepping back and taking it serious,” she said.

But Brogan is hoping the pandemic is resolved quickly so they can get back to business as usual.

