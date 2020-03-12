Brogan’s Diner, a family restaurant in Langley City, said they have been experiencing fewer customers since the coronavirus outbreak. (Brogan’s Diner/Facebook)

Langley restaurant unusually quiet since COVID-19 outbreak

Local restaurant is disinfecting more often

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted a number of organizations around the globe, and the effects of the pandemic are seemingly also being felt by Langley’s restaurant industry.

“I can’t say for sure if it’s because of COVID-19, as historically the first three months of the year are less busy than other times of the year, but I can confirm that it’s definitely quiet downtown.,” said Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Latest news from Langley, B.C., and around the world

But Brogan’s Diner has noticed an unusual decline in restaurant goers since concerns about COVID-19 spiked.

“Last night we were quiet,” said Shannon Brogan, owner of the restaurant.

Something that is out of character for the family diner at 20555 56th Ave. in Langley City.

Brogan said they have been disinfecting tables, chairs and the floor more often.

“And all our regulars know that,” she noted.

Employees have been advised to stay home should they experience any symptoms of the flu.

“I’m kind of happy that people are stepping back and taking it serious,” she said.

But Brogan is hoping the pandemic is resolved quickly so they can get back to business as usual.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Just Posted

Langley restaurant unusually quiet since COVID-19 outbreak

Local restaurant is disinfecting more often

WHL pauses Vancouver Giant’s 2019-20 season due to COVID-19 precautions

Friday, March 13th game at the Langley Events Centre against Seattle Thunderbirds is cancelled

Langley teen Thorsteinson eager to face big league bats in game against Jays

Thorsteinson is an 18-year-old left-hander with Canada’s junior national program

BC Cancer Foundation pauses Langley activity amid COVID-19 concerns

Door-to-door canvassing activity is on hold until futher notice

Youth can now pay $20 to use new Aldergrove pool and facilities this summer

Council agrees to offer youth ages 13 to 18 a discounted “out of school” ACUCC recreation pass

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Events with more than 250 people should be cancelled, Adrian Dix says

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question, KIJHL suspends games

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

Most Read