Langley seniors centre offers meal-to-go during coronavirus crisis

Counselling services still available by telephone

Although the Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) has halted programs due to the coronavirus crisis its local centre is still serving up meals to go for the community.

Local seniors and residents can order meals to go for pick from the LSRS centre (20605 51b Ave.) three times a week, said Paul Goldberg, executive director of the society.

READ MORE: Langley non-profits in midst of a volunteer ‘crisis’ as a result of COVID-19

“We know the importance of the Langley seniors centres still being able to still support isolated seniors throughout the community, and have created the meals to go program for those seniors who cannot cook for themselves,” he said.

There are a variety of fresh cooked meals available for $6 each, as well as frozen meal for $5 or soup for $3.

Orders over $50 can be charged to a credit card, otherwise the centre is accepting cash. Meals can be picked up from the side door of the centre between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.

“We will be continuing the meals to go program in May and beyond until our centre is reopened to the public,” Goldberg noted.

The centre is one of many businesses that have been forced to layoff staff.

READ MORE: Layoffs at Langley Township as COVID crisis takes jobs

“We are currently operating as safely as possible with a skeleton staff,” Goldberg said. “As a registered charity we are still accepting donations to support these ongoing programs.”

Although the centre’s recreation programs are suspended due to the pandemic, LSRS is still providing counselling telephone support to seniors through its outreach department.

To contact the centre call 604-530-3020. To place a meal order call 604-530-3020 extension 315. All orders must be place by noon one day before pick up.

Meals to go menu:

  • Tues., April 21 – ham dinner or chicken cordon bleu
  • Wed., April 22 – beef lasagna or roasted chicken thighs
  • Thurs., April 23 – meatballs dinner or cod dinner
  • Tues., April 28 – butternut squash ravioli or roast beef
  • Wed., April 29 – prawn dinner or liver dinner
  • Thurs., April 30 – chicken cacciatore or frittata

