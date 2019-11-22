Langley Superstore shows customer appreciation with free potatoes

The first 2,000 customers will receive a complimentary bag of the vegetable

Langley Superstore employee, Michele Cozicar, handed customers their complimentary bag of potatoes on Friday during a customer appreciation event. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Many customers were caught by surprise when they were offered a free 10 pound bag of potatoes when they walked through the entrance of the Real Canadian Superstore in Langley on Friday.

One woman asked what she had to purchase to take advantage of the deal, but there was no catch.

Matt Bamford, assistant store manager, said its a way for the grocer to give back to the customer.

“We hold customer appreciation events throughout the year, this is by far the biggest one that we’ve ever done in terms of what we’re giving away,” he said. “So these potatoes are about a $5 value and we’re giving away 2,000 [bags]… customers keep us in business and its a small price for us.”

The first 2,000 customers will receive a complimentary bag of potatoes.

Bamford said there were nearly 20 customers waiting outside the store at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. before it opened this morning.

Cheryl Pedersen was one of the lucky customers who walked out with free potatoes, but she said she didn’t know the store was holding an appreciation event.

“I thought I would give them to the food bank or shelter,” she said.

This is the second and final appreciation event the grocer will be holding for now. Last week they handed out Merci chocolate.

