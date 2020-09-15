Langley Township expands its toolbox to aid business startups

A new digital platform gives entrepreneurs more insight into local possibilities

A new business toolbox helps grow resilience and investment opportunities in Langley Township. (Township of Langley screengrab)

A new, digital toolbox is aimed at helping to launch new businesses in Langley, and at the same time offer data and resources to help existing local companies grow and evolve.

An investment data toolbox has been introduced by the Township of Langley.

It’s an interactive business development resource and data analysis tool, called Investment Data Toolbox, that has been launched in partnership with Localintel at invest.tol.ca/toolbox, explained Val Gafka, senior manager of economic investment and development.

“The Township of Langley continues to be a leader in the province as a top place to work, invest, and grow a business, and with the launch of a new Investment Data Toolbox, the local business community is better supported than ever before,” she said.

RELATED: Langley Nordstrom Rack opening in September

As a comprehensive “how-to” guide on starting a business, the toolbox combines data and statistics with local information that gives site selectors, prospective investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs everything they need to put their plans into action, Gafka explained.

“From writing a business plan and finding the right location, to deciding whether to lease or own your location or buying an existing business, our new toolbox will assist investors, entrepreneurs, and our business community with information and resources that make new business as well as expansion opportunities tangible in the Township,” Gafka said.

The interactive toolbox features visualized statistics and economic indicators, charts and maps, workforce and wage data, demographics and housing data, as well as capital infrastructure and development project information.

Users can search and filter on available properties, and search customer base and concentrations by proposed business type.

Business resiliency has never been more important as the community continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mayor Jack Froese.

RELATED: Hospitality workers in Langley hit hard by COVID-19

The ability to easily access localized business climate indicators, workforce availability, and understand the local economy and customer base supports long-term efforts for business continuity, recovery, and resilience, he said, touting the new toolbox.

“Our community is known for being one of the best places for work in B.C.,” said Froese, who noted that employment is returning as businesses re-open and find new ways to thrive.

“As the employment landscape changes, business attraction, investment, and entrepreneurship are a vital way forward. We are committed to encouraging and facilitating that and want businesses to prosper here,” he said.

The Township’s invest.tol.ca website also features a revamped “Starting a Business” page, which now provides a step-by-step guide on starting and growing a business in the Township, including links and valuable resources.

“As we move to advance our economy for long-term resiliency, we will continue to grow this interactive toolbox with new, value-added features,” said Gafka. “Our knowledgeable and committed team is here to work with entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, and stakeholders to explore, experience, and excel in the Township of Langley.”

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

BusinessBusiness and IndustrialLangley Township