Burnco Landscapes has been sold to SiteOne. (Burnco Facebook post)

Langley’s Burnco location among properties sold to U.S. landscaping giant

Burnco, which started in 1912 in Calgary, is selling off its landscaping operations

The Langley City Burnco Landscapes location on 56th Avenue is one of the dozen properties Burnco Rock Products Ltd. has sold to U.S.-based SiteOne Landscape Supply.

The dozen locations and related online presence have about 200 employees with locations in Langley, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Kelowna, Regina and Saskatoon. The locations offer sand, gravel, soil, mulches, decorative rock, boulders, paving stones, retaining walls, and hardscape products.

The sale allows Burnco Rock Products to focus on its paving and aggregate operations.

“This transaction is truly a win for all parties,” said Scott Burns, BURNCO’s chairman and CEO. “We have developed strong relationships at the leadership level with SiteOne over the past few years. We believe the landscape centres are aligned with the best possible owner in SiteOne. Their ownership will benefit the employees, customers and suppliers of the landscape centres as they focus on growing the organization in this specialty category in the Canadian market. We at BURNCO will use the proceeds from the sale to further advance our strategy of creating value by focusing on our core businesses both domestically and internationally.”

The transaction includes the transition of BURNCO Landscape’s management team and employees to SiteOne in addition to the assets. No job losses are projected as part of the transaction.

“We are very excited about the prospect of joining SiteOne to advance our business’s ambitious growth initiatives,” said Morgan Martel, currently president of BURNCO Landscape, who will lead the new entity. “SiteOne has a proven track record of acquiring businesses that provide strong future growth potential. While it’s difficult for me and our employees to say goodbye to the BURNCO organization, this is the best outcome for all parties.”

“We are pleased to add the established and respected BURNCO Landscape Centres business to our ever-growing SiteOne family of companies,” Doug Black, chairman and CEO of SiteOne, said. “BURNCO expands our product offering to now include hardscapes and landscape supplies in Western Canada to complement our current Irrigation and Agronomics capabilities. We are also thrilled to have Morgan and his very talented team join us as we push forward on our mission of being the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in the U.S. and Canada.”

SiteOne has several Canadian locations, including one at 6310 202nd St. in Langley.

Burnco started in 1912 in Calgary.

