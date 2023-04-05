Cory Redekop is the CEO of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Cory Redekop is the CEO of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s chamber of commerce wary minimum wage hike will drive up inflation

Business group wants wage legislation to be more flexible when determining increases

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is voicing concern about the almost seven per cent increase in the minimum wage expected June 1.

The business organization is warning about the increase which is linked to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). That link could mean a 6.9 per cent increase when the next legislated change is due, in June, based on a formula that uses the CPI from months earlier.

“Many businesses are paying more than the minimum wage already and don’t begrudge that. But the concern is that raising the minimum wage by so much will put even more upwards pressure on wages all along the pay scale,” says Cory Redekop, CEO of the Langley chamber. “If the minimum wage increases seven per cent, that rise will not only impact those workers, but will cascade up through other employees and wages too, fueling further inflation and creating yet another cost increase which our business community doesn’t need right now.”

The chamber, which represents 1,000 businesses in the Langleys, is lobbying for a different approach during the ‘unprecendent inflation spike’ last year because it could mean a sudden, significant jump in the minimum wage, something the Chamber says would only serve to add to cost pressures already squeezing small businesses, which have been faced with higher input and supply chain costs and increased payroll and property taxes recently.

He noted that the B.C. minimum wage is currently the highest among all provinces at $15.65, having increased $3 per hour or more than 23 per cent since 2018, and more than doubling since 2011.

The chamber would like government to recognize that the CPI has been decreasing in recent months, and make adjustments in which figures are used.

“While the CPI average the province uses sits at 6.9 per cent, we’ve already seen inflation drop below that to 6.6 per cent in December, and now 6.2 per cent in January and February. If that trend continues, by June when the minimum wage increases we could actually be looking at a much different inflation picture,” Redekop noted.

.

• READ MORE: Coalition of 128 groups calls for pay equity legislation

• READ MORE: B.C. fruit pickers to be paid more under provincially mandated change

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Minimum Wage

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous B.C. wilderness resort recognized as one of best new hotels in the world

Just Posted

Cory Redekop is the CEO of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s chamber of commerce wary minimum wage hike will drive up inflation

A Great Gatsby theme was used for the first Big Deal Charity Gala fundraiser in 2019. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Casino Royale-themed gala returns in aid of youth mentorship

With his latest column and this picture he took more than a month ago of a fisherman casting a line on the Boise River in Idaho, columnist David Clements hopes to encourage folks to "get out and enjoy our local rivers." (David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times)
GREEN BEAT: Columnist captivated by river experience

Vancouver Giants Mazden Leslie in action against the Kamloops Blazers Tuesday night, April 4 at Langley Events Centre, where the Blazer 5-0 win was the third in a row in the best-of-seven series.(Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants face elimination following third loss in series against Kamloops Blazers

Pop-up banner image