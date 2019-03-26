Langley’s Glass House Estate winery has new owners

Langley’s de Jong family isn’t getting out of the wine business altogether, but they will have a bit more spare time.

This change comes as a result of a deal that will see their Glass House Estate Winery operated by the Joseph Richard Group (JRG).

Margit de Jong called it an “amazing opportunity.”

“We know they [JRG] can take it to the next level.”

De Jong said she and her parents, Arthur and Ingrid de Jong, will continue to have a role in the operation of the eight-acre Langley winery at 23449 Zero Ave.

Details are still being worked out, but she expects the family will run the tasting room in the glass-sided building that pays homage to their long history in the greenhouse industry.

“You’ll likely see us around on our golf carts,” de Jong laughed.

Monday, April 1, is the day the handover will take place.

When the de Jong family emigrated to Langley in 1983, they brought years of experience in greenhouse growing from the Netherlands.

After they closed their last greenhouse project in 2004, the de Jongs switched to wine making, beginning by converting a former Christmas tree farm into a vineyard.

Glass House Estate began producing wine in 2015, with the tasting room opening in March of 2017.

It is unique in that most of the 11 wines produced are made with grapes grown at the vineyard.

They are made using a minimalist approach developed by a European winemaker that focuses on free run juices (juice released by grapes as their skins split under their own weight, before they are mechanically pressed) and showcasing each varietal’s best characteristics.

Margit de Jong said one of the appealing aspects of the deal was the Joseph Richard Group reputation for civic-minded fundraisers that support worthy causes, something Glass House Estate is also known for.

“We definitely had some of the same values,” she said.

Another plus was the fact de Jong will have more time with her daughter and her parents will have more time with each other, she elaborated.

For the de Jongs, the winery has been a “passion project” that required considerable time and energy, she said.

In the announcement. made Tuesday, March 26, the Joseph Richard Group said the acquisition of the winery’s operations was the “first of its kind” by the Surrey-based company which operates 25 public houses, restaurants and liquor retail outlets in BC and Alberta, including the Townhall and S + L chains

Other ventures include a real estate portfolio, a stem cell therapy clinic and a marketing agency.

JRG is one of the fastest growing hospitality organizations in B.C., founded in 2009 by childhood friends Andre ‘Joseph’ Bourque and Ryan ‘Richard’ Moreno.

Moreno cited a long-standing relationship with the de Jong family.

“Wine has been a passion of ours since the beginning and remains a vital part of any culinary experience,” Moreno said.

“We’re very excited to continue to build upon the boutique wine experience that the de Jong family has created at Glass House Estate Winery.”

JRG has appointed Philippe Renaud managing director for the winery, responsible for overseeing all operations.

