Langley’s Pagoda Ridge sold and will become private golf club

Family-owned course will also get a new name after acquisition

Riley Geiger of Langley competed in the MJT Lindsay Kenney Classic in 2019 at Pagoda Ridge golf club which has hosted various tournaments and events. (Langley Advance Times files)

South Langley’s public golf course, Pagoda Ridge, known for its signature 18th hole, will soon go private as it got acquired by Coquitlam-based JK World Group.

The new owners of the currently family-owned course will rename the location to call it Greentee Gold and add “multiple” features over the next five years.

Residents can enjoy the Pagoda as a public club for the next two years, after which the new owners will temporarily close it for around a year and a half for renovations.

Justin Kim, the chief executive officer and president of JK World Group, said the club would reopen with a slightly new look. The company has plans to build a clubhouse, and add a parking lot, as well as upgrade the driving range.

“In the new clubhouse we will have everything that a high-end location should have… a hot tub and everything,” he said.

READ MORE: Fascinating back story for Pagoda Ridge golf course

JK World Group has already started work and is replacing the bunkers with new ones and adding fountains.

“We will also replace the scoreboard,” he said.

Opened in 2013, the Pagoda also features a long wall modelled on the Great Wall of China, which new owners are planning to keep with slight modifications.

“We are just going to upgrade the Great Wall,” he said. “It is very unique. We will give it a power wash, clean it, and we’ll put a washroom there. That work will start in a few weeks,” Kim said.

Pagoda Ridge was built on the land Lyall and Verna Brown purchased in 1979. Lyall, an avid pilot, passed away in 2018, but his son, Larry Brown, continued the operations as the general manager. Larry confirmed to Langley Advance Times that he and his sister, Tammy Stamnes –, the course events coordinator, would stay with the business for another year to ensure a smooth transition.

“I will help them out as much as I can,” he said.

READ MORE: Langley golfers sign with SFU

Larry, who is now in his mid-60s, took charge of the course in 2011. He plans on taking retirement soon and said it was the right time to sell the property. Though he declined to share the transaction details, he said that the family was satisfied with the offer from the JK World group.

He added that he was impressed by the company’s ideas on improving the facilities.

“My family is happy with all the stuff they are doing to enhance and make it a better gold club. They have got a lot of good ideas, and they will take to a new level.”

Pagoda Ridge is located at 7887 264th St. JK World Group is a holding company with operations in multiple industries, including real estate, finance and restaurant.

.

GolfhistoryLangleySports