Langley’s Playtime Gaming purchased by Royal LePage Wolstencroft

The Playtime Gaming bingo hall and its adjoining parking lot will look a lot different by the fall, with the gaming centre in Willowbrook scheduled for closure in February to make way for major renovations. These will include the addition of a Royal LePage Wolstencroft real estate brokerage, accompanied by retail outlets and possibly a restaurant.

Royal LePage Wolstencroft’s Jamie Schreder and his business partner, Leo Ronse, purchased the gaming centre building and the adjoining parking lot has been sold to a local developer.

“The primary purpose of this acquisition is to relocate our brokerage, Royal LePage Wolstencroft (Langley’s largest real estate company). We will be completing a significant renovation beginning in the spring to allow our brokerage to double its square footage and also provide for several retail units,” said Schreder.

They are currently in negotiations with several retail tenants and a restaurant.

“We have a culture of investing in our people and this purchase is part of that. The new office will have state of the art technology, larger training facilities and more space for our agents to provide service to their clients.”

They are currently working with the Township on a building permit. They anticipate the renovation will be complete in the fall of 2018.

Gateway Casinos acquired Playtime Gaming, at 19664 64 Ave., in December 2015. With this they became the operator of both gaming locations in Langley. The bingo location on 64 Avenue will close in February when the new bingo centre opens inside Cascades Casino where the former Summit Theatre once stood.

The 1.1 acre parking lot adjacent to Playtime Gaming, owned by Gateway Casinos, has been sold to a local developer for $3.8 million, according to Royal LePage Wolstencroft.

The lot, located at 6350 197 St., is slated for redevelopment. The parking lot was purchased by a local developer who is currently in discussion with the Township to build a low rise apartment building on it. It isn’t known if the multi-family housing proposal will be rental or strata.



