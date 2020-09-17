Brad Kiendl, outgoing president of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, explained changes to the annual business excellence awards. (Langley Advance Times files)

Lauding Langley businesses that go above and beyond during COVID

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce morphs its annual excellence awards to reflect the pandemic

On the heels of this week’s 89th annual general meeting, and the election of a new president and board of directors, the team at the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce are now turning their attentions to the next big event – their annual business excellence awards.

Like so many community events, this years’ 24th annual awards night will be presented virtually on Thursday, Oct. 22.

But also new this year, the chamber is calling this it’s 2020 Business Excellence Awards: Community Edition, said outgoing president Brad Kiendl.

“In a year of challenges and changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Business Excellence Awards will focus on our local Langley heroes, the positive stories and those who have gone above and beyond during these challenging times,” he said.

“Together, let’s celebrate all the good that has happened this year between people and businesses in our community,” Kiendl said.

The chamber has devised a number of new awards categories, specific to COVID and this year’s theme.

• Excellence in Collaboration Award recognizes creative collaboration between organizations/businesses for the purpose of addressing significant needs and/or expanding the possibilities of your organization/business.

• Outstanding Support Award recognizes an organization/business who has shown exemplary responses to the COVID-19 crisis to ensure the well-being of their employees, customers, and community.

• Frontline Hero Award recognizes an individual who has shown a great amount of courage, consideration for those surrounding them, and selflessness. A Frontline Hero is one who puts other’s needs before their own and ensures the safety of everyone around them. (Volunteers, essential workers, health care and first responders, food and grocery store workers).

• Inspirational Leader Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated true integrity, compassion, and courage while possessing a clear vision and helping others reach their goals. (This person must have been in a leadership role for a minimum of two years).

• Most Innovative Award recognizes an organization/business that has presented new methods, a new service or product and advanced thinking in order to meet new requirements, specifically during a time of crisis.

• Employer of the Year Award recognizes an organization/business that continues to demonstrate its employees are the top priority. Implementing procedures and strategies that contribute to employee and organization growth, recruitment, and retention strategy, and positive leadership are among some of the main aspects of an excellent employer. The importance of diversity, inclusion and respect is a main priority for the Employer of the Year. (Must have been in business for a minimum of two years).

Nominations can be made online. But time is running out. The deadline is next Thursday, Sept. 24.

