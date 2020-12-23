Local gift ideas for collectors, coffee fans and comforter seekers

Tourism Langley’s Erinn Kredba and Daniella Potesta show off a great last-minute gift idea that will speak to the craft beer fans out there, while also promoting local businesses. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

This year may have forced many to alter traditions they’ve grown accustom to during the holiday season, but one that may have been difficult to shake is leaving holiday shopping to the last minute.

Not to worry, for those procrastinators or those who are just struggling to cross everyone off their shopping list, the Langley Advance Times has curated a list of local shops featuring a variety of items that won’t leave your loved ones wondering if their gift was a last-minute pick.

With businesses offering a variety of purchasing options this year to comply with COVID-safety guidelines shoppers can order ahead and pick-up in store or visit in-person.

A customized gift basket featuring local wine, cozy lounge wear or a locally crafted Christmas blend of coffee will surely suggest you spent thoughtful time on your holiday shopping.

For vino and beer lovers

There are no shortage of ideas for the wine lover on your list at Backyard Vineyards. The award-winning winery located in south Langley is offering at least 10 different gift baskets this holiday season.

Prices start at $50 with the Holiday Gift Pack, which includes one social wine, one cellar selection, gift wrapping, a $5 voucher to use on your next purchase of $50 or more, and a tasting for two guests.

While the Pairs Well with Turkey and Difficult Relatives Pack, is sure to please the most stubborn person on your list. This basket runs around $75 and includes a a pinot gris, a rosé, a syrah, a gift box, a tasting for two guests and a $5 voucher for a future purchase of $50 or more.

For those with a larger budget the Home for the Holidays Pack for $150 includes a variety of six bottles, a tote, a tasting for four guests, and a $20 voucher to use on your next purchase of $100 or more.

“Our Estate Grown Reserve Blanc de Noir bubbles have been very popular,” said Norma Walters, with Blackyard Vineyard.

“This is made with Fraser Valley grapes grown right here in Langley at the winery; one of the few in B.C. made in the traditional method,” she added.

Gift baskets range in price and can be customized to include a variety of items like a branded toque or wine glasses.

In need of more options?

Backyard Vineyards also offers blueberry wine jelly and a charcuterie board.

Visit their website at backyardvineyards.ca or call 604-539-9463 for more information, or to place an order.

Also, Tourism Langley is offering the recipient of its Tourism Langley Growler and gift card combo a chance to revisit a favourite local brewery or have the opportunity to try out something new.

“This year more than ever it is important to support local small business and Tourism Langley has made it easy for [the public] by creating the perfect gift for any craft beer connoisseur,” said Erinn Kredba, Tourism Langley executive director.

Available for purchase at https://tourismlangley.square.site is a 32 ounce growler that includes your choice of a $10, $20 or $50 gift card to a brewery in the Township of Langley.

To enquire about a pick time email hailey@tourism-langley.ca.

Gift cards will be provided randomly and can be used at any of the following breweries:

Smugglers Trail Brewery & Restaurant – Langley’s newest brewery named after the infamous outlaws who traveled the Smugglers Trail during B.C.’s Gold Rush; Five Roads Brewing, inspired by the historic Five Corners intersection in the Township of Langley and alludes to how crossroads have always served as hubs of activity and special places to gather; Camp Beer Co., founded by local ownership with grassroots in the home-brewing community and a strong passion for craft beer; or Dead Frog Brewery, a craft brewery that has been brewing B.C. craft beer for over 10 years.

Visit Tourism Langley online to few more about each of the local breweries featured and their businesses hours www.tourism-langley.ca/business_type/libation/

For sports fans

Trading cards have made a major comeback this holiday season.

And although finding specific items last minute might prove challenging, but the team at Pastime Sports & Games in Langley City can help.

“This year, the demand for trading cards is at a 30 year high… the Wayne Gretzky rookie card [just sold] for over a million dollars,” said Ken Richardson, owner of the local shop.

Richardson thought he was planning ahead when he purchased hundreds of Chase Claypool trading cards. Langley’s Claypool made his NFL debut this year with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has already broken numerous records.

“We’ve been out for weeks,” Richardson said. “So the prices on those have gone exponentially high as well.”

But not all is lost, Richardson says there’s still hope for those looking to score a great gift and his advice is to shop local.

“I would say shop online, on our retail store, and then at checkout you can pick local pickup,” he explained.

And those who wish to visit the experts in-person can still shop their regular business hours.

For more information visit pastimesports.ca.

For coffee lovers

Locally owned and operated artisan coffee roasters at Republica Coffee in Fort Langley are offering their limited edition dark roast Christmas Blend this season, and although it is a popular item at the shop it’s still available for purchase, says Nicole Olafson, assistant managing director.

“We only carry it for a short period of time during Christmas,” she said. ” [The Christmas blend] has been the most popular [roast].”

The blend combines two different origins, according to the shop’s website: Tanzania and Columbia, which the company says creates “a bold flavour with notes of chocolate and liquorice. This blend will be perfect to brew for when you are sitting around the fireplace with your close bubble during the holidays.”

The blend is available in-store for $16 per pound.

Looking for more variety?

Olafson said there are many options available for last minute gifts.

“I would say any of our coffee beans are a good stocking stuffer,” she said.

The local shop also offers French presses, travel presses and brewing systems.

Visit them at republicaroasters.com to shop online or for store hours.

Gifts for all

Forever Yours Lingerie in Langley City offers more than just lingerie, says local business owner Sonya Perkins.

“Pajamas, cozy [items of clothing], we’ve got some really great smelling candles, [and] men’s underwear is always a big seller this time of year,” she said.

Items range from $20 to $200, appealing to those who are looking for budget-friendly gifts and those comfortable with spending a little more.

Most popular items right now include cozy lounge wear and men’s underwear.

Worried about getting the wrong item?

“We have gift cards as well,” Perkins said. “And then we have a very generous exchange policy as well.”

Visit the shop in downtown Langley City during regular business hours. However, the shop closes at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day.

For more information visit foreveryourslingerie.ca.

