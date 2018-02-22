On behalf of the Surrey Food Bank, executive director Feezah Jaffer accepted a donation from Fraser Valley Real Estate Board president Gopal Sahota. Submitted photo

Lower Mainland food banks collectively receive $25,000 donation from Fraser Valley realtors

Langley Food Bank, Sources Langley Food Bank among beneficiaries

Fraser Valley realtors are helping fill the stomachs of Langley’s hungry.

On behalf of Fraser Valley’s 3,500-plus realtors, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) has donated a total of $25,000 to seven food banks across its regional area.

Among the beneficiaries are Langley’s two food banks. Sources Langley Food Bank and the Langley Food Bank will each receive $2,500.

This is the seventh year Fraser Valley realtors have donated to local food banks. In that time, a total of $157,500 has been distributed throughout the region.

As in previous years, the donation is divided proportionately, based on the number of Realtors represented in each community. $10,500 will go to the Surrey Food Bank; a combined $5,000 will be donated to the Langley food banks; $5,250 to Sources White Rock South Surrey Food Bank; $750 to the North Delta Chapter of the Surrey Food Bank; $3,000 to the Abbotsford Food Bank; and $500 to St. Joseph’s Food Bank in Mission.

Surrey Food Bank executive director Feezah Jaffer thanked the FVREB for its donation.

“The Surrey Food Bank is very grateful to the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board for supporting us and other local food banks throughout the region,” Jaffer said.

“This continued generosity is a wonderful example of how community supporters can connect with local organizations for the benefit of our low-income neighbours who are struggling to feed their families and face life’s greatest challenges.”

“Thank you to the 3,500-plus realtors in the Fraser Valley for making an impact on your community with your generous donations.”

British Columbia’s food banks support over 100,000 people every year.

For more information about all FVREB community giving initiatives, go to www.fvreb.bc.ca.

