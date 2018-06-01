Lululemon shares surge after forecast increase, earnings beat expectations

The stock rise came after Vancouver-based clothing company reported net income of US$75.2 million

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. surged Friday after the company beat expectations in its latest results and increased its earnings outlook for the year.

The company’s share price climbed US$17.14 or 16.32 per cent to close at US$122.19 on the Nasdaq to hit an all-time high.

The stock rise came after the Vancouver-based clothing company reported net income of US$75.2 million in the quarter ending April 29, beating analyst expectations of US$61.3 million according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. It was also a big increase from the US$31.3 million for the same quarter last year.

The yoga and athletic-focused retailer also increased its diluted earnings per share expectations to between US$3.10 and US$3.18 from the US$3 to US$3.08 it had forecast in March.

The strong earnings come as the company reported sales growth in both its stores and online, including an eight per cent increase in comparable store sales and a 62 per cent increase in direct to consumer revenue which includes online sales.

Retail analyst Neil Saunders says the online sales boost can be attributed to a relaunched website, while overall the company continues to innovate on products and has significant growth potential including with its menswear offerings.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vet challenges Langley businesses to become pet-friendly
Next story
Backpack designer Herschel Supply opening 1st tore in Vancouver’s Gastown area

Just Posted

Langley curlers scoop up provincial accolades

Curl BC will present awards to a series of athletes from the Langley Curling Centre.

GALLERY: BC High School Track & Field championships underway in Langley

Action continues at McLeod Athletic Parkuntil Saturday afternoon

Save-On-Food golfers top half million for sick kids

Grocery staff, suppliers, and business partners hit the links Wednesday for children’s hospitals.

Rain or shine, Langley’s tbird is ready for all types of show jumping action

Thunderbird Show Park keeps upgrading to prepare for unpredictable West Coast weather.

Keeping horses safe and sound at tbird

Horse care is paramount at all points from stall to transportation and transportation to stall.

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

VIDEO: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in ‘brown splatters’ from the sky

A Williams Lake man is wondering if the brown ‘crap’ that fell onto his truck last Saturday came from a plane as well

Entangled killer whale saved off B.C. coast

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans reminds everyone to call their emergency line whenever an animal is in trouble

B.C. judge expands pipeline injunction as protesters use ‘calculated’ defiance

Justice Kenneth Affleck said he’d have some sympathy for people opposed to Trans Mountain application

Lululemon shares surge after forecast increase, earnings beat expectations

The stock rise came after Vancouver-based clothing company reported net income of US$75.2 million

VIDEO: B.C.’s minimum wage rises to $12.65

What do you think: Too much? Too little? We ask B.C. businesses, residents what they think

Surrey, Vancouver shortlisted in $50 million traffic infrastructure competition

Joint submission to implement nation’s first “collision-free corridors” using driver-less vehicles

Blue Jays baseball games in Tagalog language coming to OMNI Television

It’ll be the company’s first-ever baseball broadcast in a third language

Most Read