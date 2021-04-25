Luxury car dealers revving up to help battle cancer

Trio of Langley dealerships promise to give $7,500 minimum through Drive Yellow campaign

Three luxury automotive dealerships in Langley have geared up their fundraising efforts to support the Canadian Cancer Society’s annual daffodil campaign with a “Drive Yellow” fundraiser – on now and into May.

OpenRoad Auto Group’s Porsche Centre Langley, Jaguar Land Rover Langley, and Infiniti Langley are working together to contribute a combined minimum of $7,500 to vital Canadian cancer programs and research through a variety of unique in-dealership initiatives.

Located in the Langley Auto Collection, at the corner of the Langley Bypass and Glover Road, the three dealerships hope to each raise a minimum of $2,500 for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS), said Pamela Alspach, general manager of OpenRoad Infiniti Langley.

“This cause is close to so many of our hearts, on a personal level and as a family at OpenRoad, so we’re deeply committed to supporting this initiative,” Alspach said.

“We’re confident we’ll reach our target and hope to make this an annual fundraiser at our participating Langley dealerships.”

Infiniti Langley is stepping up to donate $50 for every new car test drive until May 10, and will round up customer-paid service bill totals and donate the difference for the entire month of May.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover is donating $50 for every new vehicle sold until May 31.

And, Porsche Centre Langley is offering to match each customer’s voluntary minimum $25 donation upon delivery of their new Porsche vehicle until the end of May.

PAST FUNDRAISER – VIDEO: Driving from Langley to Whistler to help firefighters

Efforts by all three dealerships will culminate with a cheque presentation sometime in June, and that has Travis Paskaruk, the account executive for CCS corporate partnerships, excited.

“Together we can continue to drive away cancer,” Paskaruk said.

“Although one in two people across Canada will face a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime, with the support of generous partners like OpenRoad Auto Group and their staff, we can make a meaningful difference for people affected by cancer. Together, we are a force-for-life in the face of cancer,” he added.

The CCS vision is to create a world where no Canadian fears cancer, and that is only achievable if people work collectively – united by the same goals, Paskaruk explained, noting that CCS is a non-profit organization and the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country.

The Wheels of Hope and Travel Treatment Fund programs are just a couple of the CCS support services that will benefit from the Drive Yellow fundraiser.

PAST OPENROAD EVENT: MINI-acs hit Langley streets for second annual poker run

For more information people can go online and visit cancer.ca.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AutomotiveCanadian Cancer SocietycarsfundraiserLangley