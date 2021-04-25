Pamela Alspach is general manager of OpenRoad Infiniti Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Pamela Alspach is general manager of OpenRoad Infiniti Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Luxury car dealers revving up to help battle cancer

Trio of Langley dealerships promise to give $7,500 minimum through Drive Yellow campaign

Three luxury automotive dealerships in Langley have geared up their fundraising efforts to support the Canadian Cancer Society’s annual daffodil campaign with a “Drive Yellow” fundraiser – on now and into May.

OpenRoad Auto Group’s Porsche Centre Langley, Jaguar Land Rover Langley, and Infiniti Langley are working together to contribute a combined minimum of $7,500 to vital Canadian cancer programs and research through a variety of unique in-dealership initiatives.

Located in the Langley Auto Collection, at the corner of the Langley Bypass and Glover Road, the three dealerships hope to each raise a minimum of $2,500 for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS), said Pamela Alspach, general manager of OpenRoad Infiniti Langley.

“This cause is close to so many of our hearts, on a personal level and as a family at OpenRoad, so we’re deeply committed to supporting this initiative,” Alspach said.

“We’re confident we’ll reach our target and hope to make this an annual fundraiser at our participating Langley dealerships.”

Infiniti Langley is stepping up to donate $50 for every new car test drive until May 10, and will round up customer-paid service bill totals and donate the difference for the entire month of May.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover is donating $50 for every new vehicle sold until May 31.

And, Porsche Centre Langley is offering to match each customer’s voluntary minimum $25 donation upon delivery of their new Porsche vehicle until the end of May.

PAST FUNDRAISER – VIDEO: Driving from Langley to Whistler to help firefighters

Efforts by all three dealerships will culminate with a cheque presentation sometime in June, and that has Travis Paskaruk, the account executive for CCS corporate partnerships, excited.

“Together we can continue to drive away cancer,” Paskaruk said.

“Although one in two people across Canada will face a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime, with the support of generous partners like OpenRoad Auto Group and their staff, we can make a meaningful difference for people affected by cancer. Together, we are a force-for-life in the face of cancer,” he added.

The CCS vision is to create a world where no Canadian fears cancer, and that is only achievable if people work collectively – united by the same goals, Paskaruk explained, noting that CCS is a non-profit organization and the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country.

The Wheels of Hope and Travel Treatment Fund programs are just a couple of the CCS support services that will benefit from the Drive Yellow fundraiser.

PAST OPENROAD EVENT: MINI-acs hit Langley streets for second annual poker run

For more information people can go online and visit cancer.ca.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AutomotiveCanadian Cancer SocietycarsfundraiserLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley greenhouse grows lettuce 30% faster with LED lighting

Just Posted

Pamela Alspach is general manager of OpenRoad Infiniti Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Luxury car dealers revving up to help battle cancer

Trio of Langley dealerships promise to give $7,500 minimum through Drive Yellow campaign

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 25

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

125-year-old Douglas Fir was cut down in Aldergrove. (Carleigh Johnston/Special to the Star)
LETTER: Langley Township green goals at odds with tree felling

Residents continue to voice opinions about the felling of a large Douglas fir in Aldergrove

Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove. (file photo)
‘Justin Trudeau’s budget is a massive letdown for Canadians in Langley—Aldergrove:’ MP Van Popta

Member of Parliament reacts to 2021 Federal budget

TWU grad and environmentalist Emma Nikkel will be part of a research project looking at invasive species to the region and how to potentially end them. (Special to Black Press Media)
TWU-driven team researches threat of invasive species to Metro Vancouver

A Langley environmentalist will help lead a two-year study into cause, effect, and prevention

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen in critical condition after stabbing on Vancouver’s West Side

One person has been arrested

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Most Read