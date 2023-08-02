Taco Bell was cited in a lawsuit for false advertising and business practices. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Man files lawsuit against Taco Bell for false advertising

A class action lawsuit is for upwards of $5 million

A New York man went into Taco Bell hoping to order a Mexican Pizza and hoping he would get the same amount of beef that they advertised. What he received was nowhere near the picture that Taco Bell was advertising.

According to his lawsuit, he received half of what Taco Bell advertises in its menu photos. Frank Siragusa filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York. In the lawsuit, he cites that taco bell has unfair and misleading advertising.

He is looking for upwards of 5 million dollars from the chain for violations of the law banning unfair deceptive trade practices.

A representative for taco bell did not respond to the request for comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. port union to brief workers on new collective deal ahead of crucial vote

Just Posted

The provincial government now has an online discussion guide available to review and comment on proposed improvements to Highway 1 between 264 Street in Langley to Highway 11 in Abbotsford. (Province of BC photo)
Public asked to comment on Highway 1 upgrades from Langley to Abbotsford

BBall nationals got underway with girls’ teams playing at Langley Events Centre starting July 29, with the boys beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2. Hundreds of players and dozens of teams are competing. (Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Hundreds of top young basketball players are competing in Langley

Undated file photo of a Langley road closure. (Langley Advance Times file)
Culvert replacement to close 232nd Street for a month

A vehicle was destroyed by a powerful blast in the parking lot in the Willoughby Town Centre on Wednesday, July 26. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Daily scramble: Parents struggle to find childcare after Langley explosion closes daycare