Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January, with the decline led by the motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries.

Economists had expected a drop of 0.8 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.

Sales for January totalled $54.9 billion as 14 of the 21 industries moved lower.

The drop came as sales of motor vehicles fell 8.0 per cent to $4.9 billion, following two consecutive monthly increases.

Meanwhile, production in the aerospace product and parts industry fell 9.5 per cent to $1.6 billion, while the primary metal industry dropped 2.8 per cent to $4.1 billion.

Overall manufacturing sales in volume terms declined 1.1 per cent.

