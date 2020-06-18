Ralph and Elizabeth Merk started Ralph’s Farm Market 40 years ago. (Langley Advance Times files)

Maple Ridge-based farm market buys Ralph’s market in Langley

Meridian Farm Markets takes ownership of Ralph’s in August and plans to keep the name

A family owned market with four decades of history has been sold to Meridian Meats.

Ralph’s Farm Market was founded by Ralph and Elizabeth Merk who, now retired from retail, has sold the venture to Meridian which has its own smaller farm markets in various communities.

Ralph’s which expanded into a modern new building on the same site as its former operation in early 2018. It’s about twice the size of Meridian’s farm markets and has offered produce grown on the property as well as brought in along with groceries, deli, baking and more.

“The store name will not be changing; it will remain Ralph’s Farm Market” and will mark the eighth store location in our Meridian family business,” Meridian said on its website.

The sale becomes effective in August and Meridian said it will keep the existing staff and management. But there will be some changes to allow for the full-service Meridian butcher shop for meats and seafood.

“In the coming months, we’ll be renovating part of the store to add our signature full-service Meridian butcher shop,” the company said.

Meridian first opened in Port Coquitlam in 1989, started by Darrell and Brenda Penner. In 1996, they sold to their oldest son, Josh, and his wife Amanda. They opened their second store in Maple Ridge in 2006 and the Langley location in 2008. In 2012 the family run business started its Meridian Farm Market concept, expanding from the butcher shop.

Now head officed in Maple Ridge, the company has operations in Langley, Delta, North Vancouver, Mission, Port Coquitlam and White Rock.

