The Mountain Equipment Co-op store on West Broadway in Vancouver. (Google Streetview)

MEC faces calls to drop outdoor brands owned by U.S. gun manufacturer

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment

Mountain Equipment Co-op’s senior management is meeting Monday following a social media outcry after consumers connected some of the brands sold in store to a major U.S. ammunition and gun manufacturer.

The Vancouver-based outdoor apparel and goods retailer sells Vista Outdoor Inc.-owned brands, including Giro, Camelbak and Blackburn.

Utah-based Vista also designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment, according to its website. The company owns Savage Arms, which sells multiple semi-automatic rifles. Those are similar to the type of rifle a shooter used earlier this month to kill 17 people at a Parkland, Fla., school.

While MEC doesn’t sell firearms, it does stock the helmets, sunglasses and other outdoor goods Vista makes.

A Change.org petition calls on the retailer to stop carrying the brands.

“Given the recent massacre of high school students in Parkland, Fla., MEC is facing an urgent ethical obligation: to act in accordance with its ‘mission and values,’” the petition, which has been signed by about 400 people as of Monday afternoon, reads.

The company’s mission and values include seeking “to motivate other individuals and organizations to act for people and the planet.”

Some people aired their concerns to the company on its Twitter and Facebook pages, asking it to stop selling Vista-owned brands.

Neither MEC nor Vista immediately responded to a request for comment.

However, MEC answered posts on its social media pages, telling visitors their comments have been passed on to the company’s management.

It tweeted Sunday evening thanking all its members who contacted them with concerns.

Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector
Next story
B.C. task force aims to grow mining jobs

Just Posted

Langley Rivermen and Surrey Eagles go toe-to-toe to open BCHL playoffs

One point separated Langley and Surrey in Mainland Division standings

VIDEO: Stealth lose it in overtime on home court in Langley

The professional lacrosse team from Langley fell to New England Saturday, seconds into overtime.

Langley man on overturned scooter receives help

A Langley woman expresses appreciation a Good Samaritan who came to an older person’s aid.

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

VIDEO: A walk through history, in costume

Tour a bid to shed light on overlooked French-Canadian history, organizer says

VIDEO: Pet Lover Show in Abbotsford

Highlights from the annual show at Tradex

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

Trial begins over 2015 fuel spill in Vancouver’s English Bay

Alassia NewShips Management, the vessel MV Marathassa face 10 environmental-related charges

Flames down Aldergrove Kodiaks in playoffs finale

Kodiaks’ 10th season of Pacific Junior Hockey League play has come to an end

MEC faces calls to drop outdoor brands owned by U.S. gun manufacturer

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment

Canada to send 55 athletes to Paralympics next month

The team is hoping to improve on the 16 medals it won in Sochi in 2014

BCHL Today: Bad weekend for Powell River Kings and tough times for Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Owner of potbelly pig says he’s sorry for killing her for food

Molly was adopted from SPCA in January

5 to start your day

Dozens sent to hospital after major Coquihalla crash, ship spills fuel in Georgia Strait, and more

Most Read