MLAs gather in the B.C. legislature for vote on the NDP government’s first budget, March 1, 2018. (Hansard TV)

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

The B.C. NDP minority government survived its first key vote Thursday, with the opposition pushing for changes to the new payroll tax coming in next year to replace Medical Services Plan premiums.

Opposition MLAs brought up hardship cases from farms to universities this week, leading to a vote on the NDP budget that would have forced an election if not for the B.C. Green Party supporting the NDP.

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson acknowledged after the vote that it’s likely the minority government is in for the long run, even with Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart back to make the B.C. Liberals the largest party in the legislature. Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson was the only absent member, at home recovering from heart surgery.

“The legislature reflects the will of the voters, and right now it’s 42 seats for the Liberals, 41 for the NDP and three for the Greens,” Wilkinson said. “The Greens have a deal with the NDP to vote with them, and they’ve voted with the NDP 100 per cent of the time, so for the time being it looks like we have a minority government that’s going to be surviving for some time.”

RELATED: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Finance Minister Carole James and Education Minister Rob Fleming were on the defensive all week about the “employers health tax” that is to take effect next year for organizations with a payroll of $500,000 or more. James refused to say if there would be any relief for non-profits, school districts and other institutions who expect to pay both the payroll tax and their employees’ Medical Services Plan premiums for the year 2019, before MSP is phased out.

Wilkinson said MLAs from around the province are being approached by non-profits and businesses who are looking at either raising prices or cutting staff.

“They’re putting a $7 million bill on one of our universities for their health tax, and they’re not making up for that with any other source of funding,” he said. “You can kind of smell it in the air that they’ve realized they made a blunder on this employers health tax.”

Langley East MLA Rich Coleman told the legislature a greenhouse farm in his constituency has 250 employees, mostly seasonal workers, and is facing an additional $100,000 cost from the payroll tax.

Previous story
ICBC cash reserves fall below B.C. government requirements
Next story
Impactful visit to Ethiopia for Langley-based Envision president, son

Just Posted

Abbotsford Police seek witnesses to arson at home under construction

Incident occurred Feb. 16 on Auguston Parkway North

Langley School District seeks clarity on new health care payroll tax

As one of the largest employers in Langley, district ‘concerned’ as school board approves budget

Langley firefighters remain committed to muscular dystrophy cause

A boot is not just a piece of equipment used when fighting fires, it’s also a tool to raise money.

Impactful visit to Ethiopia for Langley-based Envision president, son

Langley-based company parners with Run For Water to drill clean water wells in Africa

Post on social media causes fear in Langley parents, students

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

VIDEO: The Village community for dementia patients about to take shape

Groundbreaking celebration held for what will be first-of-its-kind project in Canada

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Old-timers soccer tourney coming to Aldergrove

Registration deadline for the 2018 Barry Bauder Memorial Spring Fling Kick Off is fast approaching

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

WHL Rookie of the Month Bowen Byram, 16, a Giant on Vancouver’s blue-line

Barely old enough to drive, young rearguard already a Western Hockey League force

Most Read