A condo building is seen under construction surrounded by houses in Vancouver on March 30, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Metro Vancouver home prices edge lower for 2 straight months

Benchmark price is $1,083,400 — up 4.1% compared to August 2017, but down 1.9% since May 2018

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says prices for detached homes, townhouses and condos have fallen for two consecutive months in Metro Vancouver.

The board says the benchmark price for all types of properties is currently $1,083,400 — up 4.1 per cent compared to August 2017, but down 1.9 per cent since May 2018.

Detached home prices fell 2.8 per cent since May to $1,561,000, which is also down 3.1 per cent compared to the previous August.

Attached home prices fell 0.8 per cent to $846,100 since May, but rose 7.9 per cent compared to August 2017.

Condominium prices also dropped since May by 1.6 per cent to $695,500 — up 10.3 per cent from the same time last year.

REBGV president Phil Moore says in a statement that current buyers have more listings to choose from and face less competition in the area than in recent years.

READ MORE: Two-thirds of renters want to see housing crash in Metro Vancouver, poll says

He says they’ve also been less active in recent months — with 1,929 home sales in the region last month compared to 3,043 in August 2017 — and prices are beginning to edge down as a result.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Langley’s Ultimate Garage prize package rewarding, on many levels

Just Posted

Langley’s Ultimate Garage prize package rewarding, on many levels

Aldergrove’s Zone Garage comes aboard with Lordco in this year’s raffle - all in aid of the charities.

California burger chain come north to Langley once a year for popular lines

In-N-Out Burger returns to Langley Good Times Cruise-In, donating every cent to the cause.

Businesses get ready for return of Cruise-In to Aldergrove

Local merchants are adding staff and stocking up on food.

Langley-based hockey player off to Arizona’s rookie camp

Vancouver Giants defenceman Dylan Plouffe competes for the Coyotes in an NHL pre-season tournament.

Trudeau ‘officially’ launches light rail, SkyTrain expansion in Metro Vancouver

PM says feds and province investing $3B in Surrey’s LRT project and Vancouver’s Broadway project

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Police ID Belgian tourist as woman found dead near Boston Bar

28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis from Belgium was traveling from Penticton to Vancouver when she was killed

Seven Sunshine Coast school fields closed after glass, ceramic, plastic shards found

School district said pieces were mixed into the topsoil

Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections

Candidates have 10 days to submit their papers

B.C. rural, specialty school jobs still need teachers

Smaller class size targets add to recruiting challenge

Interested in a career in film? Insider says go for it

‘Every skill that a person has, is at some point required in the industry’

Theoren Fleury keynote speaker at Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame banquet

The NHL legend will visit the Fraser Valley Nov. 22 for the Chilliwack Sports Dinner.

Six birds killed in early morning Maple Ridge house fire

Three taken to hospital.

5 to start your day

Justin Trudeau talks gangs in Surrey, a family of five escapes Maple Ridge fire and more

Most Read