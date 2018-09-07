MINI car enthusiasts are expected to converge on the Langley dealership Sunday for the start of the second annual poker run and birthday bash. (Special to the Langley Advance)

MINI-acs hit Langley streets for second annual poker run

Car enthusiasts flock to Langley this weekend for the Cruise-In, but MINI lovers are here to drive.

Literally thousands of car collectors and enthusiasts will be converging on this community this weekend for the 21st annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

That extends from the general community-wide cruising that typically happens on Friday night, the charity car show itself on Saturday, and the swap meet and car corral on Sunday that attract all breeds of car lovers.

But there will also be more than 100 very specific car enthusiasts – they’re self-proclaimed die-hard MINI drivers – who are also expected to be rolling in town this weekend.

And their visit has nothing to do with Cruise-In, said Dimitiri Kotsalis, Area Manager, OpenRoad Auto Group.

Sunday, Sept. 9 marks the second annual MINI poker run, which begins at the MINI Langley dealership on Collection Drive (off the Langley Bypass).

To claim playing cards for a winning poker hand, participants will drive in a pack to multiple check points, finishing off at the Diamond Alumni Centre at Simon Fraser University for a complimentary birthday lunch.

Prizes will be awarded to the players with the best hands.

This event, is about having fun and driving, but it’s also about celebrating the 59th year of the MINI, and the 25th anniversary of the MINI Cooper convertible, Kotsalis said.

“Join us for an exciting rally experience and pure driving fun – made for MINI enthusiasts,” he added.

“Our MINI Langley owners are extremely loyal to the brand and love getting together to show off their cars at this fun car rally.”

The event gets underway at 9 a.m. But people must RSVP ahead via email: tanis@tanissullivan.com.

