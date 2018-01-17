More wine, bulk foods added to Langley’s retail offerings

There are a number of retail changes in Willowbrook’s retail area lately, including new businesses.

The new Bulk Barn has taken over the space formerly occupied by the Shopper’s Home Health store in the Langley Crossing Mall at 200th Street and 64th Avenue. It is set to open Friday, according to a sign on the window. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Many of our readers are already aware of the revamp underway at Cascades Casino, to eliminate the Summit Theatre in favour of a new bingo hall.

But several people have been asking me what’s going to come of the existing Playtime Gaming bingo hall on 64th Avenue. Well, Royal LePage Wolstencroft’s Jamie Schreder can answer that question for us.

According to the local realtor, the 18,000-square-foot gaming centre and its 1.28-acre site was recently sold for $3.9 million and will be renovated to house the new Wolstencroft brokerage, as well as a restaurant and “several retail units.”

Gateway Casinos also sold a second parcel in the neighbourhood, a parking lot located across the street from Playtime on 197th Street.

The 1.1-acre site, which sold for $3.8 million, is “slated for redevelopment to a purpose-built rental building,” Schreder explained.

.

Buying in bulk

Speaking of changes in the Willowbrook area, and I’m not referring to the disappearance of Sears from Willowbrook Shopping Centre, let me tell you about a new business hosting a grand opening this week.

Just up the street from the bingo hall, at the corner of 64th Avenue and 200th Street, there’s a new Bulk Barn opening Friday. (Original indications said Thursday, but the sign on the door says Friday – sorry for any confusion).

The bulk food retailer with its roots in Ontario has opened in the same mall that houses Shoppers Drug Mart and Dollarama.

It’s a company that started with one store in 1982, and has since grown to more than 250 outlets across the country, offering everything from the expected dry goods and baking ingredients to pet foods, vitamins, and candies.

For those who get a chance to check it out before me, please let me know what you think.

.

New to town

Here’s an alert for wine aficionados – although you probably knew it was coming before I did.

Have you discovered Everything Wine, one of Langley’s newest retails – and yes they, too, are located in the Willowbrook area.

The doors have swung open on this new store in the revamped and upscaled Langley City Square, on the Langley Bypass, just west of 200th Street (you know the one, where Bed Bath & Beyond, Princess Auto, and Toy Traders are located?).

This is one of five such stores – all in the Lower Mainland or on Vancouver Island. And, as its name implies, this new Langley business is dedicated entirely to domestic and international wines – with more than 4,000 wines and what’s called a wine school, daily wine tastings, and a vintage room with some of the world’s rarest wines available.

Again, if you beat me in there, let me know what you think.

.

Pizza swapped out for sandwiches

It appears Subway and Quiznos are being given a run for their money in the Willowbrook area of Langley.

Coming soon – to replace the former Flying Wedge, is Big Star Sandwich Co.

Their Facebook page said they expected to be open Monday, but paper on the windows still indicates that might not have been possible.

But it is expected soon, located next to Fat Burger and not too far away from Ricky’s on 64th Avenue, east of 200th Street.

This is a relatively new franchise company that just started back in March 2013. They have four stores already in the Lower Mainland (Burnaby, Surrey, New West, and Maple Ridge). Another is set to open early this year in South Surrey.

And while trying to find out more about this new addition to the block, I have to express my horror (okay, a bit melodramatic – maybe my upset) to learn that NCIX had packed up shop. This was my go to place for all electronic cords imaginable. Now, it tells me, if I want them I have to go to Richmond. Sorry, ain’t happening.

.

Prize money goes to new countertop

Here’s another story from the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley, and specifically the Dollar & Cents store on Willowbrook Drive.

This story focuses on Stacey Green. When the new Clayton Heights resident checked her voicemail at work on Jan. 8, she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

It was a message from Dollars & Cents owner Salim Dhanani telling her she had won the grand prize of $1,000 cash in the store’s recent holiday contest.

“I was in shock!” Green said. “I’ve never won anything like this before, I was actually trembling a bit!”

Back in December, she noticed a posters and draw box in store while shopping at Dollars & Cents’ Langley location.

“I went to the Facebook page right there in the store and then filled out the ballot,” said Green, a senior learning facilitator at Rogers Communications.

“I’m so thankful…” she said.

The extra cash couldn’t of come at a better time. “We discovered black mould under our countertops just last week. It seems there was a leak under the faucet that we didn’t know about. It was past the point of saving the countertops so we required a full replacement, which we couldn’t really afford right now. So this money will replace our countertops,” Green said.

The winning didn’t stop with her. Dollars & Cents also awarded other prizes. Sacha Mayhew Davenport won a $300 Opal Spa package, Kelly Clayton won a $250 Parlour Day Spa package, and Hermine Janzen Hill won a family four pack to a Vancouver Giants game.

.

Business after hours

A seniors care facility in Langley, Sunridge Gardens, is hosting the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce next Business After Hours mixer next week.

This is a free networking event where local business people are given an opportunity to connect with others in the Langley business community, and to learn more about host companies.

In this case, the chamber prepares to host is first mixer of the year at the relatively new Murrayville 145-suite independent living care home facility on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event includes appetizers, beverages, draws, and prizes.

While it is free, pre-registration is required by calling the chamber at 604-371-3770 or by emailing events@langleychamber.com.

.

On that subject

While on the topic of senior care providers, a Langley provider has been picked as one of four worthy of recognition by Health Minister Adrian Dix.

At a ceremony in Victoria next month, Hank Van Ryk of H&H Total Care in Langley will be presented with one of the BC Care Awards.

These awards recognize excellence in the delivery of seniors’ care in both home care and residential care, in promoting and supporting workplace safety, as well as acknowledging longstanding leadership in the seniors’ care sector.

Van Ryk will be presented with the 2018 Ed Helfrich long service excellence award on Feb. 19.

The awards are presented by BC Care Providers Association, an organization that represents the majority of non-governmental seniors care provider in the province.

“Every day, health-care workers in residential care, assisted living and home care, provide the best possible care for seniors,” Dix said.

“The BC Care Awards provide us an opportunity to acknowledge this dedication and the incredible impact these individuals make on the people they care for.”

There were a record number of nominations for the four awards, said CEO Daniel Fontaine.

“Our winners definitely represent excellence in the continuing care sector. We salute their passion and commitment to providing the very best care for our seniors,” he said.

More info: bccare.ca.

.

Langley kids benefit from fitness club opening

It might be a few miles away, but the opening of Planet Fitness in Abbotsford will have a ripple effect on folks in Langley – specifically the younger generation.

This is the third location in B.C. for Planet Fitness, which is know for it’s low rates and judgement free atmosphere. It opened a while ago, but is holding the grand opening for the 25,000-square-foot facility next week.

Planet Fitness, which is hosting its grand opening party on Wednesday, Jan. 24, is going to be helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada – and specifically the most local operation here in Langley City.

As part of its mission to eliminate judgement and intimidation and promote kindness and acceptance, Planet Fitness partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada (BGCC) in 2016 to create an initiative called The Judgement Free Generation. Supported by Planet Fitness and its franchisees, the goal of this philanthropic partnership is to combat the judgement and bullying faced by teens through program funding, training, and resources. Planet Fitness was a sponsor of BGCC’s 2017 national youth forum that took place in May 2017 in Ottawa.

For that reason, representatives of the local boys and girls club will be in attendance at next week’s opening.

The Playtime bingo hall has been sold for $3.9 million and will be reworked into a real estate brokerage office, restaurant, and some retail space. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

While the Playtime bingo hall has been sold, so to was a similar sized parking lot owned by Gateway Casinos across the street on 197th Street. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Stacey Green’s family and two dogs just moved to the Clayton Heights area in August and her daughter will be starting kindergarten this fall. The windfall from Dollars & Cents will help them replace a damaged countertop. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Sacha Mayhew Davenport won a $300 Opal Spa package from Dollars & Cents. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Hermine Janzen Hill won a family four pack to a Vancouver Giants game. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Sandwiched between Ricky’s, Pita Pit, and Fat Burger is a new restaurant chain set to open up soon. Big Star Sandwich Co. is near opening up in the strip mall at 201st Street and 64th Avenue. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)