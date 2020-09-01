MR.MIKES in Langley hosts community BBQ to benefit local non-profit

MR.MIKES in Langley is hosting a community barbecue in benefit of Encompass Support Services Society on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (Google Maps)

MR. MIKES in Langley is hosting a community barbecue in support of a local non-profit this Labour Day weekend in celebration of turning 60 years old.

On Sunday, the public can visit the restaurant at 20020 Willowbrook Dr. from 1 to 4 p.m. to enjoy a Classic MikeBurger with proceeds benefiting Encompass Support Services Society (ESS).

“Anyone who makes a donation will get a free burger,” said Devin Deening, general manager of the local eatery.

ESS is a local non-profit that “that does youth support and family support,” Denning added.

In the past MR.MIKES has hosted a community barbecue each summer to welcome the warmer weather, but were unable to do so this year.

“Pretty much every year we’ve done a patio party to launch the summer season, but obviously that got interrupted due to COVID-19,” Denning said.

Now, under COVID-19 safety guidelines, the restaurant is hosting this weekend’s event in celebration of 60 years since its first location opened on Granville Street in Vancouver.

“We’re going to set up our portable grill outside,” Denning noted.

