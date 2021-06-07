Disappearing circles will not deter Downtown Langley Business Association from its quest to grow its gallery of murals. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Disappearing circles will not deter Downtown Langley Business Association from its quest to grow its gallery of murals. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Mural be gone: One disappears, four more going up soon

Downtown Langley vows to give Chemanius a run for its money when it comes to outdoor art

Loss of a mural from the side of a downtown Langley building doesn’t jeopardize the City’s quest to become the mural capital of B.C.

Rcent repainting the exterior of a business and residential building in the 20200-block of Fraser Highway included covering over the fading Spark Your Senses mural, which featured green and blue circles on the top portion of the east wall.

“I didn’t hear anything from anyone as to why the mural was covered, but because they painted the entire building a different colour I’m assuming it was because the building needed to be painted?” Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association, said when asked about the disappearing artwork.

“I noticed that the mural had become quite faded over the years, so maybe that was a factor. But I don’t know for certain,” she added, noting that all murals painted as part of the DLBA mural program have a coating applied afterwards that protects them from fading and the elements.

While that one has been covered over, James said that Langley is still vying to steal the mural title from the Vancouver Island community of Chemanius.

“I think Chemainus has over 50, so we’re gaining on them,” she said with a chuckle, noting more murals are going up around town this spring and summer.

Just down the street in Salt Lane, Alex Stewart finished up his latest mural in the core a few weeks ago. That was Stewart’s third mural in Langley City, added to his daisy wall at C-Lovers on Fraser Highway, and his “Preserve What You Love” mural on the side of Balkan Signs, just off Douglas Crescent near 204th Street.

RELATED – VIDEO: Langley City brick wall sprouts flora

Many of the murals around town have been painted by Langley City artist Judy Pohl, but in recent years many other artists have been stepping up to expand the variety and styles.

The next one is coming anytime, James said, in the alcove entrance to Hempyz, where Pohl’s daughters Madalynn and Cassandra will be painting a smaller mural. And there are three or four more to come soon, she said.

MAP TO DOWNTOWN MURAL WALK

Stewart’s recent work on an outdoor canvas brings the total on the City’s mural walk to 24, plus what’s scheduled to come in the coming months.

James is looking to expand what she referred to as the outdoor gallery in downtown Langley City, and said she’s always hunting for “good mural walls,” around the core. Any building owners willing to volunteer their space can contact her at 604-539-0133.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED – VIDEO: Langley City is one mural closer to Chemainus

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtLangley City

 

Disappearing circles will not deter Downtown Langley Business Association from its quest to grow its gallery of murals. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Disappearing circles will not deter Downtown Langley Business Association from its quest to grow its gallery of murals. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Air Canada says senior executives to voluntarily return 2020 bonuses

Just Posted

Dallas Smith wins another JUNO Award for best country album. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley country star wins another JUNO

Dallas Smith has won multiple national awards including his latest, country album of the year

Disappearing circles will not deter Downtown Langley Business Association from its quest to grow its gallery of murals. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
Mural be gone: One disappears, four more going up soon

Downtown Langley vows to give Chemanius a run for its money when it comes to outdoor art

xx
One wounded in Aldergrove shooting incident

Victim found in ditch

Bryan Miller didn’t have look very hard to find recent examples of graffiti near the Township of Langley civic building where council meets. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langley clean-up event will target trash, graffiti

Vandals forced historic CN Rail stations to close off access to heritage rail cars, organizer says

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Black Press Media files)
Langley child murder trial on hiatus for two weeks

The trial resumes again on June 21

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Former UBC Thunderbird’s football team running back Ben Cummings. (UBC Thunderbirds)
3 former members of UBC Thunderbirds football team charged with sexual assault

Treymont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

...
Abbotsford AHL franchise officially lands in Pacific Division

AHL announces 68-game regular season for Abbotsford and the Pacific Division

Leaders of the Huy-ay-aht, Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations sign an declaration to take back power over the resources on their traditional territories. The agreement includes telling the provincial government to stop old-growth logging for two years. (Huu-ay-aht First Nation photo)
First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Statement comes as traditional territory continues to experience high-profile blockades and arrests

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Action from the Hockeyfest back in 2019. The 2021 tour stops in Abbotsford from July 16 to 18. (Hockeyfest photo)
Hockeyfest coming to Abbotsford next month

Street hockey festival makes stop at Abbotsford Centre from July 16 to 18

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

BC Center of Disease Control mapping shows the culmative COVID-19 cases since January 2020, across the provinces health regions. (Image: BC CDC)
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.

Most Read