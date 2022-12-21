Musk says he’ll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

Musk’s announcement came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in an unscientific poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

Since taking over San Francisco-based Twitter in late October, Musk’s run as CEO has been marked by quickly issued rules and policies that have often been withdrawn or changed soon after being made public.

He has also alienated some investors in his electric vehicle company Tesla who are concerned that Twitter is taking too much of his attention.

Some of Musk’s actions have unnerved Twitter advertisers and turned off users. They include laying off half of Twitter’s workforce, letting go contract content moderators and disbanding a council of trust and safety advisors that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

Musk, who also helms the SpaceX rocket company, has previously acknowledged how difficult it will be to find someone to take over as Twitter CEO.

Bantering with Twitter followers last Sunday, he said that the person replacing him “must like pain a lot” to run a company that he said has been “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted.

As things stand, Musk would still retain overwhelming influence over platform as its owner. He fired the company’s board of directors soon after taking control.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessEntertainmentTesla

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Not just for kids: Toymakers aim more products at grown-ups
Next story
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026

Just Posted

WorkSafe BC’s Richmond headquarters. (Google Maps)
Langley firm fined $58K after worker caught in rollers

A truck plowing snow in Aldergrove on Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Campbell Valley Regional Park re-opens after heavy snow

Feeding birds in the winter can sometimes turn up surprises like this female Rose-breasted Grosbeak, spotted during a count in Walnut Grove, a very rare find for the Metro Vancouver area. Organizers of the annual bird count on Thursday, Dec. 29, are asking people with backyard feeders to add their numbers to the tally. (John Gordon/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Backyard bird counters wanted for annual Christmas count in Langley and White Rock

Young volunteers JayLynn Jones, Marissa Falk and Ali Falk helped sort for delivery 3,700 Christmas cards created by Langley students for seniors and other people deserving a holiday boost. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley school kids create thousands of Christmas cards for seniors and others

Pop-up banner image