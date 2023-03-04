New faces and new ideas welcome for Aldergrove business community

New directors are invited to joing the merchant’s association later this month

Members of the Aldergrove Business Association board held a number of meetings in the past year to plan events and better organize its many activities and duties. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to the Aldergrove Star

A revitalized Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) will elect its new board at a meeting on Thursday, March 16, and new directors are welcome.

The ABA, like many organizations, faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

It was unable to hold in-person meetings due to gathering restrictions, and many businesses were doing everything they could just to stay afloat as the provincial health officer imposed many restrictions and residents drastically changed their shopping habits due to the restrictions.

A board elected last year was able to help the association begin to navigate away from those challenges, said secretary-treasurer Jenny Hinch of Lucid Water.

Membership increased and a number of events took place.

The association’s core mandate is to promote Aldergrove businesses, and it has found a number of innovative ways to do so, Hinch explained.

In the past year, the ABA has been involved in numerous community events, including a well-attended series of Christmas events. This was done in partnership with numerous other community organizations, she said.

Much of the board’s work during the past year has been to organize and have available details of its various activities, so that new directors can step in and have plenty of information and knowledge about issues they are dealing with, Hinch said.

That will make serving on the board in the coming year much simpler, she elaborated, giving one example of a grant from Langley Township to install banners along Fraser Highway.

“Now all the details of how to deal with that are done, and we know all that needs to be done in the future. We also have details for all the events that are planned for the year. This will make it much easier for those who join the board,” Hinch said.

ABA is looking for “fresh faces with great ideas.”

The annual meting will take place at the new Firehouse Cafe restaurant operated by Langley Meals on Wheels, in the former firehall building at 2900 272nd St., beginning at 6 p.m.

Snacks and refreshments will be served.

In order to vote, people need to be members of the ABA. Membership is $49.99 per year, and includes a number of benefits including member-to-member discounts and a membership directory which directs shoppers to ABA members.

Last year, ABA members were advertised on the big screen at the annual Aldergrove Fair, which attracts thousands of residents each year. Other perks of membership are also available regularly, Hinch said.

Those interested in joining can sign up at the meeting or do so online at info@aldba.ca.

More information about the ABA is available on its Facebook page, on Instagram or Twitter, or at Aldergroveba.ca.

PAST COVERAGE: Aldergrove Business Association looks to grow community ties

and

Business association says Cruise-In can pay dividends

.

AldergroveBusiness