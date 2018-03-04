New Langley home construction, design garnering industry attention

Three Langley projects make the shortlist for the Greater Vancouver Home Builders awards.

Gabriola Park in the Yorkson neighbourhood of Willoughby is up for a few building industry awards next month. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Three Langley construction projects are drawing some attention within the industry this weekend.

The list of finalists in the coveted Ovation Awards was released Saturday, and three local projects are contenders for a total of seven awards being given out by the Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association (GVHBA).

• SEE: Several more pictures of each Langley project below

Larger than Life is a custom home in Langley that has earned Homestar Building Corporation a shortlist in the category of best room in new construction, as well as for the best outdoor living space in custom or renovated homes.

Another custom home in Fort Langley, called Modern Blend, has put My House Design/Build Team on the shortlist for two awards: best custom home valued between $1 and $1.5 million, as well as the best new kitchen valued at $100,000 or more.

Not so coincidentally, both of these projects are also in the running for the Georgie Awards being handed out in the middle of this month by the Canadian Home Builders Association of B.C.

RELATED: Langley builders light up awards shortlist

In addition to the two custom home projects, another Langley development – this one called Gabriola Park by Royale Properties of Surrey – is up for three awards.

It’s in the running for best landscaping on a single- or multi-family project, best interior design in a multi-family home display suite, and best marketing campaign (Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing).

While three Langley projects made the shortlist for awards, there were no Langley builders who made the cut this time around, said GVHBA marketing manager Amanda Camara.

“We had a couple of builders enter, like Versa Platinum Construction, however competition was absolutely fierce this year,” Camara said.

Last year, Aldergrove’s Versa Platinum Construction – owned by Felipe Freig – walked away from the 2017 Ovation Awards with the trophy for the best renovated room. In his Let There Be Light project, he converted an unfinished basement in Vancouver into an open-concept fun zone complete with an indoor hockey rink, gymnasium, cinema, billiard room, and arts-and-craft station.

“The Ovation Awards recognize industry leaders who are changing the way we think about housing. We are proud of our world-class builders, renovators and designers who are working to deliver a complete mix of housing choices to meet the demand of a broad variety of homeowners, which is essential to supporting our thriving communities, “said GVHBA CEO Bob de Wit.

“Our members are helping to shape neighbourhoods; initiating construction strategies to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact and designing innovative building solutions to address homeowners’ demands for comfort, convenience, and connection.”

Finalists were selected through a rigorous judging process by a pier-reviewed panel of award-winning builders, renovators, and designers from outside the Metro Vancouver area, de Wit said.

This is the ninth annual Ovation Awards. Winners will be announced during a gala at the JW Marriott Parq in Vancouver on April 28.

A full list of finalists and photos of their projects are available at www.ovationawards.ca.

Fort Langley’s Modern Blend, a home from My House Design/Build Team, has been shortlisted for the Greater Vancouver Home Builders’ Ovation Awards. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Larger than Life is the name of a custom home project by Homestar Building Corporation. They’re up for two GVHBA awards for the project. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Larger than Life is the name of a custom home project by Homestar Building Corporation. They’re up for two GVHBA awards for the project. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Larger than Life is the name of a custom home project by Homestar Building Corporation. They’re up for two GVHBA awards for the project. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Larger than Life is the name of a custom home project by Homestar Building Corporation. They’re up for two GVHBA awards for the project. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Larger than Life is the name of a custom home project by Homestar Building Corporation. They’re up for two GVHBA awards for the project. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Gabriola Park in the Yorkson neighbourhood of Willoughby is up for a few building industry awards next month. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Gabriola Park in the Yorkson neighbourhood of Willoughby is up for a few building industry awards next month. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Gabriola Park in the Yorkson neighbourhood of Willoughby is up for a few building industry awards next month. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Gabriola Park in the Yorkson neighbourhood of Willoughby is up for a few building industry awards next month. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Fort Langley’s Modern Blend, a home from My House Design/Build Team, has been shortlisted for the Greater Vancouver Home Builders’ Ovation Awards. (Special to the Langley Advance)