This undated product image provided by Mastercard shows Mastercard’s new logo. The digital payment company says it is dropping its name in some contexts, opting to let its familiar interlocking yellow and red circles represent the company at retail locations and online. (Mastercard via AP)

No words: Mastercard to drop its name from logo

Mastercard joins a small stable of brands like Nike, Apple and Target that rely on an image and not a name

What’s in a name?

For MasterCard, not enough to keep it in the logo.

The company is removing the word Mastercard from the pair of interlocking red and yellow circles where it has resided for more than 50 years.

Mastercard Inc. joins a small stable of brands like Nike, Apple and Target that rely on an image and not a name in most marketing materials.

It also points to the changing nature of exchanging currency. One of the original major credit card companies, formerly known as Master Charge, Mastercard has attempted to rebrand itself in recent years as a “technology company in the global payments industry.”

READ MORE: Privacy watchdog says legal cannabis buyers should use cash, not credit cards

The Purchase, New York, company said Monday that 80 per cent of people recognize the Mastercard logo even when its name isn’t present.

The Associated Press

