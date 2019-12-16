November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

An aerial view of houses in Oshawa, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

The Canadian Real Estate Association says November home sales rose 11.3 per cent compared with a year ago.

The association says 37,213 homes were sold through its MLS systems, up from 33,437 in November 2018.

The increase in sales came as the national average price for a home sold in November was about $529,000, up 8.4 per cent compared with a year ago. Excluding Greater Toronto and Greater Vancouver, the average price was around $404,000, up 6.9 per cent compared with last year.

In its updated outlook, the association says it expects home sales this year to total 486,800, while it says the national average price is on track to rise 2.3 per cent.

That compared with an earlier forecast for 482,000 home sales for 2019 and a 0.5 per cent increase in the national average price.

ALSO READ: CMHC expects housing market to recover in next two years after declines

For 2020, CREA says it expects home sales to rise 8.9 per cent next year to 530,000. The national average price is forecast to rise 6.2 per cent to $531,000.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Just Posted

Langley Christmas Bureau wraps up for the holidays

A local all-volunteer run charity will close for the season on Wednesday

WEATHER: Rain in the forecast for Langley

Rain expected to end late Monday and pick up again Tuesday

‘It’s a nice opportunity for visitors to experience our culture’

Kwantlen First Nations holiday craft fair held at cultural centre on Sunday

VIDEO: Celebrity Christmas Toy and Food Drive held for hope and recovery

Andy Bhatti offered Vancouver Canuck autographs and a Thai rehab trip at annual Murrayville event

VIDEO: Filling needs by filling an ambulance

Annual Langley donation drive by Kims Angels draws a generous response

VIDEO: Fire destroys popular chalet at Big White Ski Resort

Commenters on social media remembered ‘The Pharamacy’ as both loved and hated

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatilility in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Closing statements to begin in trial of man charged with Abbotsford school stabbing

Defence lawyer expected to argue that Gabriel Klein was ‘not criminally responsible’

Poop patrol: 31 complaints in first 15 days of White Rock promenade dog pilot project

Councillor says he’s been on ‘doggy debris disposal duty’

VIDEO: Three women, one man in custody after stabbing in Abbotsford

Man in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Sunday night incident

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

Most Read