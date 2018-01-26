Otter Co-op added as title sponsor of Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

Company is contributing $250,000 to the new facility

A longtime Aldergrove business is adding its name to the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

The outdoor portion of the recreation centre will be called the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience, in recognition of Otter Co-op’s donation of $250,000 towards the first five-year operating period of the building.

“It is very exciting to see such strong community support for this new facility,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese.

“We continue to watch construction progress, and over the next several months the ACUCC will really begin to take shape. We will have a lot to celebrate when it opens to the public on the Canada Day long weekend.”

On Jan. 26, Froese, along with members of council and members of Otter Co-op, gathered at 27032 Fraser Hwy., where the building is currently being constructed, to unveil a new facility sign.

“Otter Co-op is proud to support the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience at the ACUCC,” said Jack Nicholson, CEO of the Otter Co-op.

“Aldergrove has been Otter’s home for over 95 years, and we could not be more excited to assist in the development of this venture. Our members and guests in Aldergrove have been very generous to our Co-operative since we started here in 1922, and we look forwards to repaying this generosity through local investment and growing the community spaces around us.”

The Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre will feature a 500-plus seat arena with an NHL size ice surface and an indoor running track around the second level. Also inside will be a fitness centre, fitness studio room, and a multipurpose room.

Outside, the Centre will include a canopy-covered outdoor pool area with a shallower leisure pool, a six-lane 25-metre competitive swimming pool, including a deep end for diving, and a hot tub. Adjacent to the pools will be a sauna and a steam room. The pool area will be open year-round. It will be heated in part by solar panels and by using excess energy produced from cooling the ice at the adjacent arena.

The exterior complex will also feature a seasonal outdoor water park with waterslides, a tidal pool, current channel, a children’s aquaplay structure, dry playground, and picnic area.

The complex will be home to the Aldergrove Kodiaks hockey team, Aldergrove Minor Hockey, the Aldergrove Figure Skating Club, and an anticipated new Aldergrove swim club.


